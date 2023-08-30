Who is Brady Cooper? Man accused of breaking into UFC President Dana White's house 

A man recently attempted to break into UFC president Dana White's home in Levant, Maine at night. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has identified the accused as a man named Brady Cooper who is 23 years old and is from Glenburn, Maine.

It all started when White posted a video on social media of an individual allegedly trying to break into his house. The UFC president asked for help from his followers in identifying the individual and offered a reward of $2500.

In the video, a man can be seen attempting to kick the door open. After noticing a camera, the man escaped the scene.

Brady Cooper was later charged by the police with two criminal offenses. In a statement issued by the police, it was revealed that after the video was uploaded, several leads were provided to the authorities by the public, eventually leading to the arrest of Cooper.

“The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved. When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. After processing evidence and information developed, deputies interviewed, Brady Cooper (23) of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review.”

Dana White speaks about Brady Cooper's alleged break-in at his house

After the conclusion of the Dana White Contender Series on Tuesday, Dana White made an appearance in front of the media.

At one point, he was asked for details regarding the break-in incident that took place at White's home in Maine.

The UFC president revealed that some of his relatives were inside the house when Brady Cooper allegedly tried to break in.

“It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house. My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away."

The 54-year-old added that as soon as he got to know about the incident, he asked for the video footage and uploaded it on social media, which helped the Levant police catch the accused.

