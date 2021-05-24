Who is Bryce Hall dating now?

As of now, YouTube and TikTok star Bryce Hall is not dating anyone. However, his relationship with Addison Rae and the subsequent split between the two is still very fresh in his fans' minds.

The timeline of their relationship goes back to January 2020. There had been rumors about Bryce Hall and Addison Rae dating at the time, but there was no confirmation from their end. On January 30, 2020, Hall came out with a tweet, doing away with all rumors surrounding him and Rae. He wrote:

"addison and i are NOT dating!!! she’s doing her own thing and im doing mine. we’re still friends and plan to remain that way!! i still love her and we’re still gonna hang n stuff but, we’re just not gonna be kissy kissy anymore.. btw, neither of us are punching the air."

However, the two went public with their relationship over the course of 2020. After the two revealed they were dating, Addison Rae posted a vlog on her YouTube channel wherein they answered questions from fans about their relationship.

The video, titled "THE TRUTH ABOUT US," features Bryce Hall and Addison Rae working out in the gym while answering. It is one of the most-watched videos on Addison Rae's channel, showing the effect their relationship had on fans who love watching celebrities date each other.

However, in the first quarter of 2021, rumors regarding the split between Rae and Hall started gaining momentum. It was at this point that Hall decided to address the status of his relationship with Rae on his YouTube channel.

Bryce Hall accepted that him and Addison Rae were no longer dating. He elected to keep all other facts about their relationship clandestine.

When is Bryce Hall fighting Austin McBroom?

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom will headline the 'Battle of the Platforms' event that will feature YouTubers and TikTok sensations taking on each other inside a boxing ring.

The PPV event will take place on June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Those who want to attend it live can get their tickets from Ticketmaster.com. The event will also be broadcast live on LiveXLive.

It is a one-of-a-kind occurrence which is gaining traction from the rising trend of social media personalities venturing into the world of combat sports.

DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, Migos and other artists will perform live during the event.

