Who are Bryce Hall's mom and dad?

Anybody following social media sensation Bryce Hall and the events around him are bound to have come across his mother, Lisa Hall.

For those who don't know, Bryce Hall is very close with his mother, Lisa. Bryce Hall and Lisa Hall often share moments of warmth and love with each other on social media.

On the other hand, Bryce Hall's relationship with his father is exactly the opposite. The social veteran refrains from talking about his father or revealing his identity. However, he did post a photo to Instagram on Father's Day back in 2017 expressing the kind of relationship he has with his father.

In the photo, Bryce Hall can be seen sitting alone while pretending like there is someone sitting beside him. In the caption, he wrote:

"happy father's day dad, thanks for being an abusive piece of s*** to my mother ☺️ here's my fav pic of me and him. #SingleMomsRule"

Per Bryce Hall, his father abused Lisa Hall, and seldom spent time with him. Nevertheless, the relationship between Bryce Hall and Lisa Hall only seems to have been strengthened with that element of their lives.

Despite being a busy TikTok and YouTube star, Bryce Hall always flies back to his mother on her birthdays.

Sharing her own thoughts on raising Bryce Hall alone, Lisa Hall took to Instagram on Father's Day in 2020. In the caption, she wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who made me strong enough to be mother and father to my own kid. Nothing is as rewarding to a single mom than to have your son wish you a Happy Father’s Day today."

When is Bryce Hall fighting Austin McBroom?

Bryce Hall will take on Austin McBroom in a boxing match on June 12, 2021. The two will headline a one-of-a-kind event dubbed 'Battle of the Platforms'. As the name suggests, the event will feature YouTubers vs TikTokers fights. Here is the card for the event:

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall (main event)

AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder

Deji vs Vinniehacker

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

Faze Jarvis vs Michaelle

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart

Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage

