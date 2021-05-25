Who is Diego Sanchez's ex-wife?

Former UFC welterweight Diego Sanchez married his high school love interest Brendetta Sanchez in 2011. Brendetta was a wrestling manager at Sanchez's high school, where 'The Nightmare' was a standout wrestler.

The Albuquerque native got in touch with Sanchez via Facebook and was subsequently asked out on a date by the UFC fighter. Three months into their relationship, the couple officially tied the knot on May 21, 2011. In an interview with the UFC, Brendetta discussed her relationship with Diego Sanchez and his camaraderie with her son:

"I was a wrestling manager and he was a junior on the wrestling team. And he just really stood out. 12 years later, Diego and I actually hooked up through Facebook. One day, he just said let's go out to dinner. My son and I are excessively blessed to have Diego in our life. He is a really good influence," said Bernadette in an interview with UFC.

Diego Sanchez, who reportedly parted ways with Brendetta in 2019, was ecstatic to marry his former Del Norte High School wrestling manager. Sanchez claimed that getting hitched to Brendetta was the best thing that happened in his life:

"It was perfect timing in my life. I was so tired of doing everything on my own. I was ready. Three months later we got married. She is the best thing that has ever happened in my life," said Diego Sanchez.

Why did Diego Sanchez file for a divorce from his ex-wife?

In an interview with RJ Clifford on Sirius XM's MMA Today, Diego Sanchez revealed why his relationship with Brendetta came to an end. 'The Nightmare' stated that his former wife was not happy with his decision to continue fighting inside the cage. Sanchez had lined up a string of losses in the latter part of his career, and Brendetta wanted him to hang up his gloves.

"I pushed my ex-wife away because she was pushing me towards retirement. She did not see me get hurt. I took it as, you know, you're giving up on me. You don't believe in me. We went our separate ways. I was in a real rocky road. Coming to the end and not having support from your wife, you could see where I was at," said Diego Sanchez.

Additionally, Diego's affiliation with controversial coach Joshua Fabia is said to have led to the former fighter's downward spiral during the twilight of his pro-MMA career.

Joshua Fabia is a Snake oil salesman. He is a conman. The fact that he has come out saying anything about Diego, his problems or financial situation shows his lack of character & best of all he is saying the NSAC told Diego to throw a fight??? 100% full of shit, flat out LIAR!!! https://t.co/4NOAaCuxcl — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) May 24, 2021