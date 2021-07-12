Who are Dustin Poirier's parents Darrell and Jere'?

Dustin Poirier was born to an American mother, Jere' Folley Chiasson, and a French father, Darrell Poirier.

The #1-ranked UFC lightweight contender hails from Lafayette, Louisiana, and is of Cajun descent. Also known as Acadians, the Cajuns are an ethnic group mainly found in the state of Louisiana. While Dustin Poirier trains out of ATT in South Florida, he continues to reside in Lafayette to remain close to his roots.

According to reports, Poirier's father Darrell was also a fighter like himself, although not much is known about the man. Dustin Poirier has even claimed to be a third-generation fighter, implying that his fighting roots can be traced back to his grandfather.

Dustin Poirier's mother, Jere' Folley Chiasson, separated from his father when 'The Diamond' was five years old. Since then, Poirier has mostly grown up around his mother and two siblings.

Dustin Poirier had a problem with being in school

Dustin Poirier has been eager to fight since his childhood, often getting into trouble for it. However, one thing the Louisianan had an aversion to was school and he insisted on staying out of it.

According to Poirier's mother, Dustin described school as a prison and continued to ditch it despite her best efforts. Recalling an incident from Poirier's childhood, Chiasson said:

"He was in first grade, maybe kindergarten, and he snuck out of school and walked four blocks to a grocery store and called 911, just to tell them he didn't want to go. When he was in eighth grade, I delivered pharmaceuticals, and I had two vans, in case one of them broke down. I got off work early one day and was driving home, and I see my van coming down the other side of the road. And it was Dustin! He would just leave school and drive around."

At the age of 10, Dustin Poirier was arrested for knocking out an 18 year old's teeth in a makeshift boxing ring in his father's neighborhood.

Poirier immediately found himself in a juvenile detention center and later in a military-style boot camp. However, even that experience failed to change Dustin Poirier's attitude towards school and he dropped out soon afterwards.

