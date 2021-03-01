Who is Erika Costell and is she dating Jake Paul?

Erika Costell is a 28-year-old singer, model and social media celebrity. She also has a YouTube channel with more than four million subscribers, and is currently signed to The Orchard, a subsidiary company of Sony Music. She used to date Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a recent post on Instagram, Paul hinted that a reunion with Erika Costell may just be on the cards. Still, there is no official confirmation if the famous YouTube couple has started dating each other once again.

Costell rose to fame following her involvement in 'Team 10', a social media talent agency co-founded by YouTuber and boxer, Jake Paul. She subsequently started dating Paul, which paved the way for her own YouTube channel where she regularly uploads her songs and vlogging videos.

Erika Costell has released ten singles as a lead artist so far, and was also a recipient of the Music Web Star award at Teen Choice Awards in 2018. Two years later, she launched her own record label, 'BIA Entertainment'.

Costell officially got into a relationship with Paul in early 2018, but the pair parted ways in November of the same year. Although there was no confirmation regarding what led to their breakup, Paul announced on Twitter that him and Costell chose not to be together even after trying their "best to work it out".

"Sadly, Erika and I broke up a while ago and since then, we have been doing out best to work it out and find a solution.. After many discussions and some serious soul searching, it became apparent to us weeks ago that we could no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend," said Paul in a statement released on his Twitter account.

The fake marriage stunt of Erika Costell and Jake Paul

Jake Paul's YouTube antics have often received harsh criticism from viewers. Such was the case in 2017 when Paul uploaded a video to his YouTube titled, 'WE ACTUALLY GOT MARRIED'. The video has garnered more than 33 million views.

In the video, Paul and Erika Costell get married to each other which initially appears to be a legitimate wedding. However, in an interview with The New York Times, Paul revealed that the marriage was fake and he was not dating Costell.

"We’re not even actually dating. It’s like the WWE. People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment," said Paul.

Paul uploaded another fake marriage video with former girlfriend Tana Mongeau.