Who is Jake Paul married to: A look at the Youtuber's personal life

Youtuber Jake Paul is currently single and is not married to anyone. However, he has had numerous relationships in the past including a much-discussed relationship with fellow Youtuber and internet personality Tana Mongeau.

In fact, the two got ‘married’ in a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019, complete with a Game of Thrones-themed wedding cake. The ceremony apparently cost USD 500,000. However, the marriage was not official as the couple were living separately and did not have a valid marriage certificate. Technically speaking, Jake Paul has therefore never been married.

i’m feeling feisty:

i don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. i don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. i don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS! — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) July 26, 2019

Jake Paul’s personal life has been just as entertaining as his videos which have gotten billions of views. The list of Jake Paul’s various affairs dates back to 2014. However, the legitimacy of these relationships has been the focus of scrutiny.

Since most of the ladies Jake Paul has dated were also content creators, it was often believed that the relationships were mostly real-life collaborations to increase the views on Youtube and drive more traffic to their social media pages.

After their July wedding, Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau broke up in January 2020. The Youtuber was then said to be involved with model Julia Rose. Rose had starred in the video for the song ‘These Days’ in 2019.

Recently though, Jake Paul celebrated the new year in Miami with his friends including Tana Mongeau. The videos from the party have sparked rumors that Paul might have broken up with Julia Rose and has begun dating Tana once again.

Jake Paul’s move to Miami

Jake Paul has been concentrating on his professional boxing career recently. He was in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. card. He knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in what was his second professional boxing win.

He has since then been calling out UFC fighters and other celebrities for a boxing match.

Advertisement

The callouts though have been ridiculous at times as he had shown interest in fighting Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

In the process, he has also apparently left his California residence and moved to Miami in order to further concentrate on his boxing career. However, if rumors are to be believed, this move was necessitated when his relationship with girlfriend Julia Rose allegedly ended.

However, it is confirmed that he now owns a house in Miami although the purpose of the move is still not clear.