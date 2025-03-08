Who is Ignacio Bahamondes' wife? Does he have a kid? Here's all you need to know about the UFC star's personal life, relationship, family, and more

Ignacio Bahamondes is known for having a strong support system, which enables him to compete at an elite level in the world's premier MMA organization. The UFC lightweight combatant's partner, his wife, is particularly believed to be a constant presence in his personal and professional life.

Both spouses happen to be professional MMA fighters. Moreover, as of this time, Bahamondes is within touching distance of arguably the biggest fight of his career thus far. He's booked to fight America's Jalin Turner in a lightweight bout on the main card portion of the star-studded UFC 313 event, which will transpire in Vegas on March 8, 2025.

Who is Ignacio Bahamondes' wife?

Ignacio Bahamondes' wife is fellow MMA fighter, Caroline Gallardo. Known by the moniker 'Taz,' Caroline boasts a professional MMA record of nine victories and four defeats. She was born on Sept. 17, 1996, and is a Chilean athlete akin to her husband Ignacio.

Caroline's most recent MMA fight witnessed her secure a TKO victory against Sara Cova. The women's strawweight bout under the Combate Global banner took place in May 2023. Ignacio Bahamondes and Caroline were expecting a child later in 2023, but she reportedly suffered a miscarriage, which Ignacio subsequently publicly expounded upon in 2024.

After his KO victory against Christos Giagos at UFC Vegas 90 in April 2024, Ignacio spoke to the media during his post-fight press conference. He recounted that around two weeks after his points defeat against L'udovit Klein in August 2023, he and Caroline faced the unfortunate incident of her suffering a miscarriage.

Nevertheless, the couple valiantly battled through the tragic event. Ignacio indicated that he'd lost the drive to train but his faith in God helped him persevere. He further explained that they were expecting a child again. 'La Jaula' stated:

"Now my wife is pregnant of five months, so the baby's coming. He's coming back just like his dad."

Check out Ignacio Bahamondes' comments below (1:31):

As indicated by Ignacio Bahamondes and Caroline Gallardo's Instagram posts, they tied the knot in December 2023. One of the photographs posted from their wedding featured Ignacio's teammate and current UFC welterweight champion, Belal 'Remember the Name' Muhammad, too.

Given that Caroline is a pro MMA fighter as well, the consensus is that her training and knowledge complement that of Ignacio; helping both fighters in their respective journeys to MMA glory.

Furthermore, in 2024, the couple welcomed their child to the world. An Instagram post put forth by Caroline in October 2024 featured a photograph of herself with their child, whom she referred to as Santino. The translated version of her Spanish-language statement attached to her post read:

"My prince Santino"

Ignacio Bahamondes and Caroline Gallardo also posted photos from their Christmas celebration with their son Santino. Speaking of Ignacio's wife, children, and family overall -- a noteworthy element is that the UFC lightweight once affirmed his desire to continue his family's fighting legacy.

Speaking to Hablemos MMA in 2020, he alluded to his father being a kickboxer and other members of his family also being involved in the combat sports realm. As such, he signaled that their combat legacy would be continued by his or his brother's children.

Check out some of Ignacio's and Caroline's heartwarming photos with Santino below:

