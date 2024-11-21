Who is Jorge Masvidal's wife, Alexandra Morillo? Miss Peru win, modeling career, and more about 'Gamebred's' new bride

Jorge Masvidal's wife, Alexandra Morillo, has been making waves in the MMA community with her unwavering support for her combat sports megastar husband. Meanwhile, Masvidal, who retired in April 2023, is eyeing a return to combat sports.

While 'Gamebred's' comeback date and opponent are unclear, his personal life has been a hotly-discussed topic. Although Masvidal generally refrains from publicly discussing it, reports about his relationships have emerged from time to time.

Today, we look at Masvidal's new partner and wife, Alexandra Morillo (aka Ale Morillo), who celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month (Nov. 2024) with the legend himself.

Check out photos from the celebration below:

Who is Jorge Masvidal's wife, Alexandra Morillo?

Alexandra Morillo is a successful professional model who also boasts a significant fan following across various social media platforms as an influencer. Hailing from Peru, she's revered for her work in the fitness and aesthetics realms, modeling for various fashion brands, and participating in a myriad of beauty pageants.

She has a LinkedIn handle, 'Maria Alexandra Morillo,' which lists her educational background and other entrepreneurial ventures. Morillo graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Lima in Peru, where she studied from 2014 to 2019.

Morillo has listed herself as the founder of the Miami-based social media agency icrea360, with which she has been associated since November 2022. Her Facebook profile also indicates the aforementioned university as a key element of her academic background.

Per a July 2024 report by Peru-based outlet, Trome, Jorge Masvidal flew to Peru to tie the knot with Morillo. Taking to Facebook and other social media that month, Morillo posted photographs and videos of the wedding, which transpired on July 20, 2024, in the world-renowned tourist spot Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru.

Intriguingly, a 2022 report by the Lima, Peru-based La República indicated that Alexandra Morillo graduated from the University of Lima in July of 2021.

Another important point was that it suggested that Morillo was married back then. She was picked as the first married candidate for the 'Miss Peru 2023' contest after the 'Miss Universe' governing body changed its rules to allow married, divorced, or pregnant women and mothers to partake in the high-profile beauty contest.

Morillo's parents were noted to be Janet Gutiérrez Goyzueta and Gilmer Luciano Morillo Moreno. The report further alluded she's a globetrotting professional, fluent in English; splitting her time between Lima, New York, and Miami. Intriguingly, Miami happens to be the hometown of Masvidal, who's an American of Cuban descent.

Moreover, she's worked with environmentalist non-profit organizations, underscoring her charitable contributions. It was implied that Morillo chose to keep her personal life, including her relationship, away from the public spotlight.

Morillo has amassed various accolades over the years. Prominently, she won 'Miss World Peru Lima 2020' and 'Miss Peru USA 2023,' in addition to multiple major titles dating back to 2016.

Furthermore, Morillo recently posted an Instagram video featuring behind-the-scenes footage, snippets from their wedding speeches, and more from the event attended by their friends and family.

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage below:

