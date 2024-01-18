Who is Neil Magny's wife? All about the UFC welterweight's personal life 

Neil Magny’s personal life and his legal battle gained a lot of publicity during the build-up to his fight against Ian Machado Garry.

Magny has been married to Emily Rae Steiner since 2018. The couple were in a relationship for some time before they decided to tie the knot. They met each other through Emily’s sister, who was dating Magny's friend at the time.

The couple was blessed with two kids. Their elder son, Liam, was born in 2020 while their younger son, Dominic, was born in 2023. Emily and Neil have kept their personal life away from the glitter and glamour of the sports entertainment industry. However, Emily has appeared in several posts on Magny's social media accounts. Steiner is a hairdresser by profession.

Magny and Steiner’s marriage hit a rocky road a few months ago. Following Ian Garry’s critical comments on Magny’s parenting methods, the 36-year-old revealed that the Irishman's remarks hurt his case for custody of his children.

Having spoke on the matter on several occasions in the recent past, Magny implied that he had been going through a divorce and the legal procedures for their children’s custody were still underway. However, the personal turmoil in his life seems to have ended.

Neil Magny reveals that he and his wife are now focusing on their family’s future

Neil Magny is set to face Mike Malott at UFC 297 on Jan. 20. While interacting with members of the MMA media during the fight week, Magny said that he is in a good place mentally. The veteran fighter also said that his marital issues have also been solved amicably. He said:

“It’s been a lot that’s been going on in these past few months. But even with my partner - we’re apart now - we’re able to actually focus on the future, between ‘what’s best for our family’ kind of thing and it’s been great. I have zero complaints about going into this fight compared to the shenanigans I had to do back in August.”

Watch Magny make the statement below (5:12):

Neil Magny lost to Ian Garry via unanimous decision in his previous outing. He will attempt to get back in the win column with a win over Malott on Jan. 20.