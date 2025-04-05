  • home icon
Who are Paddy Pimblett's parents? Exploring the UFC lightweight's family life

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 05, 2025 08:54 GMT
Paddy Pimblett's parents have been shrouded in mystery [Image Courtesy: @paddythebaddyufc via Facebook]

Paddy Pimblett is among the most well-known of the UFC's rising stars. He has yet to crack the lightweight top 10 in the promotion, but is gearing up to climb several spots higher by defeating former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

However, not much is known about 'The Baddy's' personal life. Besides his close friendship with now retired UFC women's flyweight Molly McCann, little has been disclosed about his personal life, at least in terms of his parents. So, who are they exactly?

Who are Paddy Pimblett's parents?

Paddy Pimblett was born in Liverpool, England to a businessman named Mark Pimblett and a woman named Jackie Pimblett, a homemaker. What is known is that his father Mark was once saving up to put his son through a deep sea welding course.

"Happy Birthday Mother, be lost without you to be honest mum sorry I'm flying all day on your bday but I'll make it up next week when am home love ya Jackie Pimo"
Fortunately for 'The Baddy,' he found his true calling in MMA, where he has since become a lightning rod of popularity among the English faithful. He did once share a birthday message to his mother on Facebook, but little else has been said about her. Moreover, his parents have not yet been a fixture in any of his UFC fights.

He hasn't brought them out for his post-fight interviews, nor has he pointed them out in the crowd after his bouts.

Paddy Pimblett is a father of two

Paddy Pimblett and Laura Gregory had been dating for years before tying the knot in 2023. A year later, the couple welcomed twin daughters, Betsy and Margot, with 'The Baddy' sharing the news on social media. It marked a new chapter in his life and provided him with extra incentive to climb the UFC rankings.

Fortunately for his family, he has yet to taste defeat in the UFC, and is currently in an 8-fight win streak, with six of those wins taking place under the UFC banner. Furthermore, he has beaten two high-profile foes in action fighter King Green and ex-interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

