Who is richer, Conor McGregor or Dana White?

At the UFC 257 press conference, Conor McGregor made a bold claim of being richer than Dana White. While it is unclear if 'The Notorious' was being serious or if he was making a light-hearted comment, the UFC president is significantly wealthier than Conor McGregor.

As of 2021, Dana White's net worth is reported to be a whopping $500 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. In contrast, Celebrity Net Worth claims that Conor McGregor's net worth is roughly $120 million.

At the press conference, when answering a question about what motivates him to fight such high-level competitors, McGregor mentioned that he was richer than White.

"I feel like I'm only starting, man. Everyone comes and says, 'Hey, Conor, you've done it all, you're so rich. You're richer than Dana over here,' and they're like, 'What are you doing here?' I'm like, 'Am I not allowed here?' I want to be here, I want to perform for the fans," said McGregor.

Dana White being richer than Conor McGregor is not surprising since he is the president of UFC, which is a multi-billion dollar company. The money that he makes while promoting fights, plus his endorsement deals makes him richer than the former two-division champion.

The erstwhile owners of the UFC, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, sold the company for $4 billion to a talent agency firm, WME-IMG in 2016. According to ESPN, Dana White's share in the UFC under the new deal with WME-IMG was as much as nine percent, which makes him eligible to pocket nine percent of the company's future profits.

Although Conor McGregor owns a variety of businesses, it is no surprise that the Irishman is still trailing Dana White by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dana White and the UFC had a remarkable 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UFC was the first sports organization in the world to resume action. Five UFC events were cancelled at the start of the pandemic and the company also lost out on gate revenue for the majority of the year. The UFC was still able to host several fight nights and pay-per-view events in two different parts of the world without losing any of their sponsors.

The UFC also reached an agreement with ABC network to broadcast the company's first event of 2021. Speaking to MMAWeekly.com, Dana White said that 2020 could be UFC's best year of all time.