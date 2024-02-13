Who is Robert Whittaker married to? How many kids does he have? All about the UFC middleweight's personal life

Robert Whittaker is heralded among the most beloved fighters in MMA today. In addition, he's revered for being a bona fide family man.

The New Zealand-born Australian MMA stalwart is married to Sofia Whittaker, with whom he has five children. That includes their sons named John, Jack, and Jace. They also have a daughter, who goes by the name Lilliana. Besides, in January 2024, they welcomed their fifth child, a baby girl.

Robert Whittaker married Sofia Whittaker in October 2014. They've been in a relationship for over a decade overall.

Robert Whittaker's wife, Sofia Whittaker, is known for keeping her family life private, refraining from divulging too many personal details. However, the couple posts social media featuring themselves, their children, other family members, and friends.

Speaking of Sofia Whittaker, it's been reported that she hails from Sydney, Australia. The fitness enthusiast studied at St. John Bosco College and subsequently completed her education in the realm of fitness and health at the Australian Catholic University. Graduating in 2010 she began her professional journey by working at a gym.

Furthermore, as suggested by her Facebook page, she's lately been focused on helping her husband, Robert Whittaker, in his MMA career. The social media profile also indicated that she worked as an "assistant store manager at ASN Miranda."

Be it Robert Whittaker's kids or his wife, the UFC star has consistently asserted that they've played a significant role in his MMA success. Moreover, in an interview with The Father Hood a few years ago, 'The Reaper' explained that his life as a combat sportsperson has benefitted his personal life. Whittaker stated:

"Being a fighter has definitely helped me as a man and as a father. I’ve had to do a lot of soul-searching on my journey to become a martial artist."

The former UFC middleweight champion also emphasized that if becoming a world champion necessitates spending less time with his family, he'd choose family over championship glory. Whittaker seemed to unequivocally emphasize that family "makes everything worth doing."

Robert Whittaker wife: 'The Reaper' provides an update on his family ahead of return at UFC 298

Robert Whittaker is coming off a second-round TKO defeat against Dricus du Plessis in July 2023. While du Plessis eventually captured the UFC middleweight championship, 'The Reaper' is eyeing a return to the win column. Scheduled to face Paulo Costa at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024, Whittaker has vowed to knock him out.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'The Reaper' recently asserted that his wife and their newborn child are home, adding that everyone's healthy. Whittaker further noted that his daughter, Lilliana, is the happiest because she wanted a baby sister and now has one. The 33-year-old said:

"Yeah, good. They're both healthy. Delivery was; all pretty good. Yeah. You know, by all reports. Because, obviously, I'm not the one doing it. But yeah, everyone's healthy, everyone's home. And, yeah. It's great."

Check out Whittaker's comments below (0:42):