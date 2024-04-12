The UFC is headed to the T-Mobile Arena for its historic pay-per-view card, UFC 300. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

The main event of UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill will feature a highly-anticipated light heavyweight title clash between the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira and ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill.

In the night's co-main event, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against fellow compatriot Yan Xiaonan. Additionally, Justin Gaethje will put his symbolic BMF belt on the line as he takes on former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim fighters competing on the UFC 300 card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 300 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC 300 event:

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight title)

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje (c) vs. Max Holloway (lightweight - BMF title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Alex Pereira (9-2)

Alex Pereira moved up to 205-pound last July where he edged out a split decision victory over Jan Blachowicz. Poatan' went on to knockout Jiri Prochazka in his subsequent outing at UFC 295 to claim the vacant strap. The Brazilian now looks to make a first successful defense of his title against a man who never lost the belt in competition.

Jamahal Hill (12-1-1NC)

Jamahal Hill captured the vacant light heavyweight title by outpointing Glover Teixeira at the start of last year. 'Sweet Dreams' registered his fourth consecutive win with the championship-winning performance. But Hill later relinquished the title after rupturing his achilles tendon, leaving him to watch from the sidelines, Pereira's rise to the pinnacle of the division.

Zhang Weili (24-3)

Zhang Weili reclaimed the strawweight title with a second-round submission win over Carla Esparza in November 2022. 'Magnum' earned the first successful defense of her second reign with a unanimous decision win over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 in Boston last summer.

Yan Xiaonan (18-3-1NC)

After dropping back-to-back fights, Yan Xiaonan rebounded with two consecutive victories. 'Fury' scored a majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern towards the end of 2022 and followed that up with a first-round knockout of Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 last May.

Justin Gaethje (25-4)

Justin Gaethje won the BMF title with a stunning head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last time out in July. 'The Highlight' picked up his second straight win with that performance.

Max Holloway (25-7)

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is moving up to 155 pounds for the second time in his UFC career. In his latest outing in August, 'Blessed' scored an emphatic knockout win over Chan Sung Jung before besting Arnold Allen for a unanimous decision victory in April.

Charles Oliveira (34-9-1NC)

After a stunning first-round TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, Charles Oliveira was set to take on Islam Makhachev in a title rematch last October. However, a gruesome cut suffered in training camp forced him out of the bout.

'do Bronx' will look to set up another meeting with the Dagestani with a victory this weekend. The Brazilian's loss to Makhachev in 2022 is his only loss in his last 13 fights.

Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)

Arman Tsarukyan has gone 8-1 under the UFC banner since his competitive decision loss to current lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in his promotional debut.

'Ahalkalakets' most recently dispatched Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO in December to extend his win streak to three fights. Tsarukyan will look to earn his crack at the title with another statement performance on Saturday at UFC 300.

Bo Nickal (5-0)

Undefeated wrestling prodigy Bo Nickal has finished all of his career wins in the first round, with two of those victories coming under the promotional banner. In his sophomore UFC appearance, the Pennsylvanian dispatched Valentine Woodburn via TKO at UFC 290.

Cody Brundage (10-5)

Cody Brundage is on a two-fight win streak, although the first victory came after his opponent was disqualified for landing an illegal elbow. The Michigan native most recently knocked out Zachary Reese in December.

UFC card tonight: UFC 300 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC 300 event:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm (women's bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1D)

Former light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka had a 13-fight win streak snapped in a TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 295. 'BJP' will look to get back into title contention with a win this Saturday at UFC 300.

Aleksandar Rakic (14-3)

Aleksandar Rakic will look to rebound from a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz in May 2022. The Austrian went 2-2 in his last four fights with that loss.

Aljamain Sterling (23-4)

Aljamain Sterling is moving up to 145 pounds after dropping the title to Sean O'Malley at UFC 295. A win over the No.8 ranked Calvin Kattar could insert 'Funk Master' into the top 10 of the divisional rankings.

Calvin Kattar (23-7)

Calvin Kattar has gone 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon. In his latest outing, 'The Boston Finisher' suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Arnold Allen in late 2022.

Kayla Harrison (16-1)

Kayla Harrison will look to make an impact in her UFC debut this weekend. The two-time Olympic gold medalist most recently outpointed Aspen Ladd under the PFL banner in November.

Holly Holm (15-6-1NC)

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will look to maintain her spot in the 135-pound ranks as she welcomes Kayla Harrison to the UFC this Saturday at UFC 300. Holm's recent submission loss to Bueno Silva was overturned to a no-contest after the latter tested positive for ritalinic acid in a pre-fight drug test.

Sodiq Yusuff (13-3)

Sodiq Yusuff has 2-2 in his last four trips to the octagon. The Maryland native was most recently outpointed by Edson Barboza in October.

Diego Lopes (23-6)

Diego Lopes gained major praise for his short-notice effort against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev in his UFC debut last May. The Brazilian came close to tapping the Russian before ultimately dropping a decision. Lopez closed out the year with back-to-back first-round finishes and will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight on Saturday at UFC 300.