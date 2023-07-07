Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, July 8, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is heading back to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, June 8, for its upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez. The card is topped by two title fights and features a series of other intriguing matchups involving compelling contenders and rising prospects.

In the night's main event, reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski will square off against interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez.

Watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez fight preview below:

Taking the co-headliner honors at UFC 290 will be a flyweight title showdown between defending champion Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez below.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight championship)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight championship)

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Valentine Woodburn (middleweight)

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2)

Alexander Volkanovski came highly close to unseating lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in their superfight in February in Australia. While 'The Great' hopes for an eventual rematch with the Dagestani, he will return to 145 pounds this Saturday seeking a fifth successful defense of his featherweight crown against a game opponent.

Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC)

Yair Rodriguez captured the interim title with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett in February. Prior to that win, 'El Pantera' notched a TKO after Brian Ortega suffered a shoulder injury in their clash last year. The Mexican has only suffered two defeats in his 13-fight promotional career, with those losses coming against Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway.

Brandon Moreno (21-6-2D)

Brandon Moreno regained the flyweight crown with a third-round TKO win over Deiveson Figueiredo in their historic fourth battle at UFC 283 in January. 'The Assassin Baby' will now look to defend the title against another familiar foe in Alexandre Pantoja, who holds a pair of wins over the Mexican.

Alexandre Pantoja (25-5)

Alexandre Pantoja submitted Brandon Moreno in an exhibition bout on 'The Ultimate Fighter' 24 in 2016 before outpointing the Mexican in a second meeting in 2018. 'The Cannibal' will hope to go 3-0 against Moreno as he gets his first crack at the flyweight gold this Saturday.

Robert Whittaker (24-6)

Robert Whittaker has gone 13-2 in his last 15 bouts with reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya marking his only two defeats. 'The Reaper' dominated another long-time contender Marvin Vettori for a decision win last September and will look to produce another convincing performance to set up a trilogy with the divisional champion.

Dricus du Plessis (19-2)

Dricus du Plessis is riding a seven-fight win streak into this marquee matchup. The South African has finished all but one of those wins with his latest triumph coming over Derek Brunson in March.

Jalin Turner (13-6)

Jalin Turner's five-fight win streak came to a halt in a split-decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot last time out in March. 'The Tarantula' will hope to get back to winning ways as he faces Dan Hooker this weekend.

Dan Hooker (22-12)

Dan Hooker has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-4 in his last six fights. 'The Hangman' most recently dispatched Claudio Puelles last November and will now look to build a streak.

Bo Nickal (4-0)

Bo Nickal will head into UFC 290 this weekend seeking his fifth straight first-round finish. In his latest octagon appearance in March, the Pennsylvania native submitted Jamie Pickett.

Valentine Woodburn (7-0)

Valentine Woodburn is stepping in on short notice for this matchup to replace Tresean Gore, who withdrew from the fight due to an injury. Much like his opponent, 'The Animal' is also undefeated in his pro-MMA career and is eyeing his eighth consecutive win.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight)

Robbie Lawler (29-16-1NC)

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will grace the octagon for the last time this Saturday. The UFC veteran has gone 1-5 in his last six bouts and will look to end his career on a high note as he closes out the prelims against Niko Price.

Niko Price (15-6-2NC)

Niko Price has lacked consistency in recent years, going 3-5-1 in his last nine appearances. The Florida native is fresh off a TKO loss to Philip Rowe in December and will look to get back on track.

Jack Della Maddalena (14-2)

Jack Della Maddalena is riding a solid 14-fight win streak into this bout. The Aussie has finished all but one of those wins with his latest victory coming over Randy Brown via first-round submission in February.

Josiah Harrell (7-0)

With Sean Brady out due to an injury, UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell is stepping up to take on Jack Della Maddalena on Saturday. Unbeaten in his seven-fight pro-MMA career, the Ohio native has finished all of his wins.

Yazmin Jauregui (10-0)

Undefeated prospect Yazmin Jauregui scored a second-round TKO against Istela Nunes to extend her record to a perfect 10-0 in December. The Mexican will look to keep her unbeaten run going as she makes her third octagon appearance this weekend.

Denise Gomes (7-2)

After an unsuccessful start to her career, Denise Gomes rebounded with a stunning TKO of Bruna Brasil in April. The Brazilian will hope to keep that momentum going when she collides with an undefeated opponent.

Jimmy Crute (12-3-1D)

Jimmy Crute's first clash against Alonzo Menifield ended up in a majority draw. The Australian was on a two-fight skid before that bout.

Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1D)

Alonzo Menifield was on a two-fight win streak before his latest outing with Jimmy Crute was declared a majority draw. The pair will meet in a rematch this Saturday hoping to prove who's the better fighter.

