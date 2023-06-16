Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 17, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier (also known as UFC on ESPN 47 and UFC Vegas 75) is the upcoming UFC fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 17, at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.3-ranked middleweight contender Marvin will take on the No.4-seeded Jared Cannonier in a battle of former title challengers.

Watch the UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC Vegas 75 will be an intriguing lightweight showdown between the highly touted Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (middleweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Marvin Vettori (19-6-1D)

Marvin Vettori has alternated wins and losses through his last four bouts. After a loss to Robert Whittaker in September, 'The Italian Dream' fought his way back into the win column by outpointing Roman Dolidze last time out in March. Vettori will look to continue his winning ways this Saturday and take another step towards the title.

Jared Cannonier (16-6)

Jared Cannonier scored a split-decision win over Sean Strickland in their main event battle last December. The victory put him back into the win column after being thoroughly dominated by middleweight king Israel Adesanya in a unanimous decision loss earlier that year. 'The Killa Gorilla' is currently 3-2 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Arman Tsarukyan (19-3)

Arman Tsarukyan ended up on the wrong side of a razor-close unanimous decision defeat to Mateusz Gamrot last June. 'Ahalkalakets' bounced back from that loss six months later, outpointing Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 66.

Joaquim Silva (12-3)

Joaquim Silva suffered back-to-back knockout losses through 2019-21 but fought his way back into the win column with a technical knockout win over Jesse Ronson last October. The Brazilian now aims to burst into the divisional top 15 with a win this Saturday.

Armen Petrosyan (8-2)

Armen Petrosyan's three-fight win streak came to a halt when he ran into rising prospect Caio Borralho last July. 'Superman' recovered from that loss with a unanimous decision win over A.J. Dobson three months later and will look to build another winning streak when he takes on an unbeaten opponent this Saturday.

Christian Leroy Duncan (8-0)

Christian Leroy Duncan made an emphatic UFC debut in March, scoring a first-round TKO win over Dusko Todorovic. The Brit has finished all but one of his opponents through his eight-fight professional career.

Pat Sabatini (17-4)

Pat Sabatini saw his six-fight win streak come to an end after suffering a first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Damon Jackson in September. The Pennsylvania native will be eager to get back into the win column when he takes on a dangerous opponent this weekend.

Lucas Almeida (14-1)

Lucas Almeida is fresh off back-to-back finishes, with this latest triumph coming against Michael Trizano in his octagon debut last June. The Brazilian has finished all of his career wins.

Manuel Torres (13-2)

Manuel Torres made a splash in his octagon debut last year, scoring a first-round TKO of Frank Camacho. The victory marked the Mexican's fourth consecutive first-round stoppage win. All but one of his career wins have come by way of first-round finishes.

Nikolas Motta (13-4)

Nikolas Motta was dispatched by Jim Miller in his promotional debut last year, suffering a vicious first-round technical knockout. However, the Brazilian rebounded in impressive fashion, scoring a first-round TKO of his own when he faced Cameron VanCamp later that year.

Raoni Barcelos (17-4)

Raoni Barcelos has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon. The Brazilian was most recently knocked out by undefeated Dagestani Umar Nurmagomedov in January.

Miles Johns (13-2)

Miles Johns secured a unanimous decision win over Vince Morales in November to bounce back from a TKO loss to John Castaneda earlier that year. 'Chapo' is currently 4-2 under the promotional banner.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes (flyweight)

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes (women's flyweight)

Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas (light heavyweight)

Nicolas Dalby (21-4-1D-2NC)

Nicolas Dalby has strung together two consecutive decision victories since getting outpointed by Tim Means in mid-2021. 'Danish Dynamite' most recently edged out a split decision win over Warlley Alves in January.

Muslim Salikhov (19-3)

After an unsuccessful start to his UFC career in 2017, Muslim Salikhov has gone 6-2 under its banner. Most recently, the Dagestani dispatched Andre Fialho via a third-round technical knockout.

Jimmy Flick (16-3)

Jimmy Flick picked up his third straight submission win in his promotional debut against Cody Durden in December 2020. After over two years on the shelf, 'The Brick' made his sophomore octagon appearance, suffering a brutal first-round TKO at the hands of Charles Johnson this January.

Alessandro Costa (12-3)

Alessandro Costa's UFC debut didn't go as planned. The Brazilian saw an end to his seven-fight win streak after getting viciously knocked out by Amir Albazi last December. The 27-year-old will be determined to get his hand raised when he takes on Jimmy Flick this weekend.

Kang Kyung-ho (18-9-1NC)

Kang Kyung-ho picked up a unanimous decision win over Batgerel Danaa last June to bounce back from his decision loss to Rani Yahya. The South Korean is 4-2 in his last six outings.

Cristian Quinonez (18-3)

Cristian Quinonez extended his win streak to five fights in his promotional debut in September. The Mexican will look to keep the streak going when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Carlos Hernandez (8-2)

Carlos Hernandez saw an eight-fight win streak snapped after suffering a submission loss against Allan Nascimento earlier this year. The Chicago native will hope to fight his way back into the win column when he makes his third walk to the octagon this weekend.

Denys Bondar (14-3)

Much like his opponent, Denys Bondar was also riding a lengthy eight-fight win streak, which ended at the hands of Malcolm Gordon in his octagon debut. The Ukrainian was dispatched via first-round TKO in that bout and will look to find a way to get a victory in his upcoming fight.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov has a sole win on his promotional record against five losses. The Kazakhstani dropped back-to-back split decisions in his last two outings and is in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Felipe Bunes (13-6)

Felipe Bunes is set to make his octagon debut at UFC Fight Night this weekend on the back of two straight wins. The Brazilian's latest win came over Yuma Horiuchi via first-round TKO at LFA 149 in January.

Tereza Bleda (6-1)

Tereza Bleda's six-fight win streak came to an end in a TKO loss to Natalia Silva in her promotional debut. The Czech fighter will be determined to get her hands raised in her sophomore appearance this weekend.

Gabriella Fernandes (8-2)

Much like her opponent, Gabriella Fernandes had a seven-fight win streak snapped after dropping a unanimous decision to Jasmine Jasudavicius in her UFC debut. The Brazilian will also be seeking her first octagon win when she takes on another newcomer in Tereza Bleda.

Dan Argueta (9-1)

Dan Argueta had an unsuccessful start to his UFC career last year but bounced back with a decision win over Nick Aguirre in January. 'The Determined' will aim to continue his winning ways when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Ronnie Lawrence (8-2)

After going unbeaten in five consecutive bouts, Ronnie Lawrence suffered a decision loss to Saidyokub Kakhramonov last time out in July. 'The Heat' will hope to get back into the win column as he makes his fourth octagon appearance at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

Zac Pauga (6-1)

Zac Pauga suffered a vicious knockout defeat in his promotional debut last August but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jordan Wright in February. 'The Ripper' will hope to start a winning streak with his next performance.

Modestas Bukauskas (14-5)

Modestas Bukauskas suffered three consecutive losses through 2020-21 but rebounded with three straight victories of his own. His latest triumph came over Tyson Pedro in his UFC debut in February. 'The Baltic Gladiator' will be gunning for his fourth successive win as he makes his second walk to the octagon at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

