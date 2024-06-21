Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 22, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov (also known as UFC Saudi Arabia) is set to take place on Saturday, June 22 (U.S. time).

Headlining the UFC Saudi Arabia card will be an intriguing middleweight battle between former divisional champion Robert Whittaker and fast-rising prospect Ikram Aliskerov.

Watch UFC Saudi Arabia: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov fight promo below:

Taking the co-main event honors will be a clash of heavyweight contenders as the No.3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich locks horns with the No.5-ranked Alexander Volkov.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Shara Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)

Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker (25-7)

Rober Whittaker has gone 2-2 in his last four trips to the octagon. The former middleweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February. A convincing win over the Dagestani should put 'The Reaper' in a position to challenge the winner of the upcoming UFC 305 title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Ikram Aliskerov (15-1)

Ikram Aliskerov burst onto the UFC scene with a pair of impressive first-round finishes. In his octagon debut, the Dagestani delivered a highlight-reel knockout against Phil Hawes at UFC 288. Just five months later, Aliskerov returned to the octagon to obliterate Warlley Alves via TKO at UFC 294 in October.

Sergei Pavlovich (18-2)

Sergei Pavlovich is ready to bounce back after a vicious knockout loss to Tom Aspinall in their interim title bout at UFC 295 last November. Before this setback, the Russian powerhouse was riding a six-fight win streak, with all victories coming by way of finish. Pavlovich is now focused on re-establishing his dominance in the heavyweight division.

Alexander Volkov (37-10)

Alexander Volkov registered his fourth consecutive finish by dispatching Tai Tuivasa via second-round submission at UFC 293 in September. 'Drago' will hope to continue his dominant form as he prepares to battle a dangerous foe in Saudi Arabia.

Kelvin Gastelum (18-9-1NC)

Kelvin Gastelum has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-6 in his last eight fights. In his latest outing in December, the former middleweight title challenger lost a gruesome submission loss to Sean Brady in his return to 170 pounds.

Daniel Rodriguez (17-4)

Daniel Rodriguez is looking to get back on track after getting stopped in his last two outings. 'D-Rod' mostly recently fell to a first-round TKO loss at the hands of Ian Garry in May 2023.

Shara Magomedov (12-0)

Shara Magomedov edged out Bruno Silva in his long-awaited octagon debut at UFC 294 in October. The undefeated Russian will hope to deliver a statement win when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend.

Antonio Trocoli (12-3-1NC)

Antonio Trocoli earned a UFC contract with a submission win over Kenneth Bergh at Dana White's Contender Series. However, the victory was overturned to a no-contest following a failed drug test and Trocoli was released by the promotion. The Brazilian went on to score a TKO win over Reslley Menezes at Brazilian Fighting Series 3 in November 2021 and will finally make his octagon debut this Saturday.

Johnny Walker (21-8-1NC)

Johnny Walker endured a vicious knockout loss against Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch earlier this year. Their first meeting at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi ended in a no-contest after the Dagestani landed an illegal knee to a downed Walker.

Volkan Oezdemir (19-7)

Volkan Oezdemir is 2-1 in his last three fights and is coming off a first-round submission victory over Bogdan Guskov in September. The Swede will hope to put together a win streak when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima (featherweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Kyung ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight)

Xiao Long vs. Changho Lee (bantamweight)

Nasrat Haqparast (16-5)

Nasrat Haqparast is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout. The Moroccan is fresh off a stunning TKO victory over Jamie Mullarkey and will look to carry that momentum into his next fight.

Jared Gordon (20-6-1NC)

Much like his opponent, Jared Gordon is also coming off a vicious TKO win over Mark O. Madsen at UFC 295 in November. The New Yorker will aim for another statement performance when he faces Haqparast on Saturday.

Muhammad Naimov (11-2)

Muhammad Naimov is on a six-fight win streak, including four finishes. In his latest outing, the Tajikistani obliterated Erik Silva via first-round TKO in February.

Felipe Lima (12-1)

Felipe Lime will make his UFC debut this weekend on the strength of a 12-fight win streak. The Brazilian's latest victory came over Jonas Magard via unanimous decision in Oktagon MMA - Oktagon 45: Special.

Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1-1D)

Rinat Fakhretdinov's recent collision course with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos ended in a majority draw in November. The Russian was on a 20-fight win streak prior to his latest outing.

Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1D-2NC)

Nicolas Dalby will be eyeing his fifth straight victory this weekend. 'Danish Dynamite' most recently scored a TKO win over Gabriel Bonfim in November.

Kyung ho Kang (19-10-1NC)

Kyung ho Kang will look to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to John Castaneda at UFC 295 in November. The South Korean is 2-2 in his last four trips to the octagon.

Muin Gafurov (18-6)

Muin Gafurov is in dire need of a win after going 0-2 in the UFC. The Tajikistani dropped a unanimous decision to John Castaneda in his octagon debut before enduring a submission loss against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC 294 in October.

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Jose Medina at Dana White's Contender Series in October. The Dagestani will hope to remain undefeated when he makes his octagon debut on Saturday.

Brendson Ribeiro (15-6-1NC)

Brendson Ribeiro had a three-fight win streak snapped in a vicious knockout loss to Mingyang Zhang in his UFC debut earlier this year. The Brazilian will be determined to get his hand raised when he faces an unbeaten opponent in Saudi.

Xiao Long (26-7)

Xiao Long battled Shuya Kamikubo to a majority decision win at the UFC - Road to UFC Season 2: Singapore Semifinals 2 in August. The Chinese will be seeking a fourth consecutive win in his promotional debut this weekend.

Changho Lee (9-1)

Changho Lee scored his third consecutive TKO win by dispatching Zhawupasi Daermisi at the UFC - Road to UFC Season 2: Singapore Semifinals 2. The South Korean will hope to carry that momentum into his octagon debut on Saturday.