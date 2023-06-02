Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 3, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi (also known as UFC on ESPN 46 and UFC Vegas 74) will be the next UFC fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will occur this Saturday, June 3rd, at the UFC Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada.

Taking the main event spot at UFC Fight Night this Saturday will be a flyweight showdown between the No.3-ranked Kai Kara-France and the No.7-seeded Amir Albazi.

Watch the UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi fight preview below:

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 74, Alex Caceres will square off against Daniel Pineda in a battle of featherweights.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs. Albazi - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda (featherweight)

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler (lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano (flyweight)

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza (women's flyweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu dos Santos (welterweight)

Kai Kara-France (24-10-1)

Kai Kara-France failed to capture the interim flyweight title at UFC 277 last summer when he suffered a third-round TKO defeat against Brandon Moreno. 'Don't Blink' had a three-fight win streak snapped in the loss. The New Zealander now has an opportunity to make his way back into title contention as he aims to rebound against a streaking opponent.

CEO of MMA GIFs @CEOofMMAGIFs Kai Kara-France TKOs Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269, he competes next saturday against Amir Albazi on UFC on ESPN 46 #UFCVegas74 Kai Kara-France TKOs Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269, he competes next saturday against Amir Albazi on UFC on ESPN 46 #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/ssN2Bq6EuP

Amir Albazi (16-1)

With a sole blemish on his professional record, Amir Albazi will enter this bout seeking a sixth consecutive win. 'The Prince' finished all but one of his last five fights, with his latest triumph coming over Alessandro Costa via third-round knockout in December. The Iraqi will look to burst into the divisional top five with another statement performance this Saturday.

Alex Caceres (20-13-1NC)

Alex Caceres' five-fight win streak came to a halt when he ran into Sodiq Yusuff back in March 2022, suffering a unanimous decision. However, 'Bruce Leeroy' rebounded emphatically, picking up a first-round TKO win over Julian Erosa nine months later. The Miami native will hope to start another win streak as he takes on Daniel Pineda this weekend.

Daniel Pineda (28-14-3NC)

Daniel Pineda preserved his perfect finish rate by forcing Tucker Lutz to tap out in March earlier this year. While the Texan has 14 losses and three no-contests on his resume, all of his 28 career wins came via stoppage.

Jim Miller (35-17-1NC)

Jim Miller will take his 42nd walk to the octagon this Saturday as he looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Alexander Hernandez in February. 'A-10' was on a three-fight win streak before that loss, having finished all those fights in the second round.

Jesse Butler (12-4)

UFC newcomer Jesse Butler is stepping up on less than two days’ notice after Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw from the bout. The Louisiana native will make his promotional debut on the back of a five-fight win streak.

Tim Elliott (18-12-1D)

Tim Elliott outpointed Dagestani prospect Tagir Ulanbekov in his latest outing in March 2022. The Missouri native is currently 3-1 in his last four bouts.

Victor Altamirano (12-2)

After an unsuccessful start to his UFC career, Victor Altamirano rattled off back-to-back wins. His latest triumph came over Vinicius Salvador in March earlier this year.

Karine Silva (15-4)

Karine Silva impressed in her promotional debut, submitting Poliana Botelho in the first round last year. The victory marked the Brazilian's sixth straight stoppage win.

Ketlen Souza (13-3)

Ketlen Souza is set to make her UFC debut this weekend on the strength of a five-fight win streak. The Brazilian's last three wins came via unanimous decision.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1D)

After getting submitted in his octagon debut in late 2019, Abubakar Nurmagomedov rebounded with back-to-back decision wins. The Dagestani most recently outpointed a game Gadzhi Omargadzhiev at UFC 280 in October.

Elizeu dos Santos (23-7)

Elizeu dos Santos has alternated wins and losses in his last four trips to the octagon. The Brazilian's latest victory came in late 2021 when he edged out a unanimous decision win over Benoit St. Denis.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammadjon Naimov (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (bantamweight)

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey (women's strawweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda (bantamweight)

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin (light heavyweight)

Jamie Mullarkey (16-5)

Jamie Mullarkey outpointed Francisco Prado last time out in February. The Aussie is 4-3 inside the promotional banner and is seeking his third straight win.

Muhammadjon Naimov (8-2)

Muhammadjon Naimov is set to make his UFC debut this Saturday on the back of a three-fight win streak. 'Hillman' finished two of those fights in the first round.

John Castaneda (19-6)

John Castaneda picked up two straight stoppage wins through 2021-22 but suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Daniel Santos in October. The Minnesota native is 2-2 under the promotional banner.

Muin Gafurov (18-4)

Muin Gafurov suffered a split decision loss against Chad Anheliger at Dana White's Contender Series 2021 in September 2021. The following year, the Tajikistani rebounded with back-to-back finishes during a stint at Legacy Fighting Alliance. Gafurov hopes to make a successful octagon debut against John Castaneda this Saturday.

Andrei Arlovski (34-21-2NC)

Andrei Arlovski had a four-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Marcos Rogerio de Lima last October, suffering a first-round submission defeat. 'The Pit Bull' will hope to get back to his winning ways when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Don'Tale Mayes (9-5-1NC)

Don'Tale Mayes is fresh off a unanimous decision loss against Augusto Sakai in February. 'Lord Kong' dropped a split decision to Hamdy Abdelwahab prior to that defeat; however. it was overturned to a no-contest after his opponent tested positive for a banned substance.

Daniel Santos (11-2)

Daniel Santos suffered a unanimous decision loss to Julio Arce in his promotional debut but rebounded in spectacular fashion, knocking out John Castaneda last October. The Brazilian will look to continue his winning ways and carry that momentum into his upcoming bout.

Johnny Munoz Jr. (12-2)

Johnny Munoz Jr. has alternated wins and losses through his four-fight octagon career. In his latest outing in November, the Californian edged out Liudvik Sholinian.

Elise Reed (6-3)

Elise Reed has struggled for consistency since joining the UFC ranks in 2021. The New Jersey native is 2-3 inside the octagon and is fresh off a submission loss to Konklak Suphisara in February.

Jinh Yu Frey (11-8)

Much like her opponent, Jinh Yu Frey has also lacked consistency since her octagon debut. The Texan has gone 2-4 under the promotional banner and was most recently knocked out by Polyana Viana in November.

Da'Mon Blackshear (12-5-1D)

Da'Mon Blackshear's octagon debut against Youssef Zalal ended up in a majority draw last August. In his subsequent outing in March, the Carolina native dropped a unanimous decision to Farid Basharat.

Luan Lacerda (12-2)

Luan Lacerda's 10-fight win streak came to an end as he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Cody Stamann in January. The Brazilian had finished six of his earlier fights via submission.

Philipe Lins (16-5)

Philipe Lins had a 0-2 start to his octagon career but bounced back with two consecutive wins of his own. 'Monstro' most recently dispatched Ovince St. Preux via first-round knockout.

Maxim Grishin (32-9-2D)

Maxim Grishin is 2-2 inside the octagon with alternating wins and losses. The Russian most recently picked up a unanimous decision win over William Knight in February 2022. After over a year on the shelf, the 39-year-old will return to action this Saturday hoping to secure his first consecutive win.

