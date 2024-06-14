Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 15, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the APEX Center in Las Vegas, for its next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira (also known as UFC Vegas 93) is set to take place on Saturday, June 15 (U.S. time).

The UFC Vegas 93 card will be headlined by a battle of flyweight contenders as the No.5-ranked Alex Perez squares off against the undefeated Tatsuro Taira, who is ranked at No.13.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira fight promo below:

Trending

In the co-main event, Douglas Silva de Andrade will take on Miles Johns in a clash of bantamweights.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Perez vs. Taira - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns (bantamweight)

Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson (flyweight)

Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Alex Perez (25-8)

After dropping three straight fights through 2020-24, Alex Perez fought his way back into the win column with a vicious second-round knockout of Matheus Nicolau in April. The Californian is making relatively quick turnaround for this matchup as he aims for another strong performance against an unbeaten opponent.

Tatsuro Taira (15-0)

Tatsuro Taira will feature in his first UFC headliner this weekend as he hopes to improve his record to a perfect 16-0. The Japanese fighter is 5-0 in the promotion and is coming off a stunning second-round TKO win over Carlos Hernandez in December. Taira will hope to burst into the top 10 of the division with another statement victory.

Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5-1NC)

Douglas Silva de Andrade has struggled for consistency throughout his UFC career. 'D'Silva' is 5-7 under the promotional banner and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Cody Stamann in May 2023.

Miles Johns (14-2-1NC)

Miles Johns is unbeaten in his last three fights, including a no-contest against Dan Argueta last September. In his latest outing in March, 'Chapo' edged out a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson.

Timmy Cuamba (8-2)

Timmy Cuamba's UFC debut didn’t go to plan as he ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against Bolaji Oki in February. The loss snapped his five-fight win streak.

Lucas Almeida (14-3)

Lucas Almeida impressive in his UFC debut, dispatching Michael Trizano via TKO in 2022. However, the Brazilian was finished in back-to-back fights last year and is eager to get back on track. Almeida was most recently stopped by Andre Fili at UFC 296 in December.

Brady Hiestand (7-2)

Brady Hiestand ended up on the wrong end on a split-decision in his UFC debut against Ricky Turcios in August. However, the Washington native rattled off back-to-back wins thereafter with his latest triumph coming over Batgerel Danaa via TKO in April 2023.

Garrett Armfield (10-3)

Much like his opponent, Garrett Armfield also had an unsuccessful start to his UFC career but rebounded with two consecutive wins. In his latest outing, the Missourian outpointed Brad Katona at UFC 297.

Asu Almabayev (19-2)

Asu Almabayev is riding a 15-fight win streak into this bout with his last two wins coming inside the octagon. In his UFC debut last August, the Kazakhstani submitted Ode Osbourne and followed that up by outpointing C.J. Vergara at UFC 299 in March.

Jose Johnson (16-8)

Jose Johnson made an unsuccessful start to his UFC career as he was submitted by Da'Mon Blackshear in the first round. However, 'No Way' bounced back impressively as he scored a submission victory of his own against Chad Anheliger in November.

Josh Quinlan (6-2-1NC)

After an explosive knockout of Jason Witt in his UFC debut, Josh Quinlan has hit a rough patch with two straight losses. His latest defeat came at the hands of Danny Barlow via TKO in February.

Adam Fugitt (9-4)

Adam Fugitt is 1-2 under the promotional banner. The Oregon native was stopped in both defeats and is fresh off a submission loss to Mike Malott at UFC 289 last June.

UFC card tonight: Perez vs. Taira - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van (flyweight)

Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness (flyweight)

Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes (women's flyweight)

Jeka Saragih vs. Weston Wilson (featherweight)

Melquizael Costa vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)

Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri (women's strawweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2)

Tagir Ulanbekov is coming off back-to-back submission victories and aiming for his third straight finish. The Dagestani most recently dispatched Cody Durden at UFC 296 in December.

Joshua Van (10-1)

Joshua Van will enter this fight on the back of an eight-fight win streak. In his latest outing, 'The Fearless' scored a TKO win over Felipe Bunes in January.

Jimmy Flick (17-7)

Jimmy Flick suffered back-to-back TKO defeats in 2023 but rebounded with a submission victory over Malcolm Gordon at UFC 297 earlier this year. All but two of his 17 career wins came via submission.

Nate Maness (15-3)

Nate Maness scored a stunning first-round TKO win over Mateus Mendonca last October to rebound from back-to-back losses to Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov in 2022. 'Mayhem' will look to put together a win streak when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Carli Judice (3-1)

Carli Judice endured a razor-thin split loss against Ernesta Kareckaite at Dana White's Contender Series last September. Despite the setback, she earned a UFC contract and is set to prove herself inside the octagon this weekend.

Gabriella Fernandes (8-3)

Gabriella Fernandes is in dire need of a victory after going 0-2 in the UFC. The Brazilian most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Tereza Bleda last June.

Jeka Saragih (14-3)

Jeka Saragih registered his third knockout win inside the octagon by dispatching Lucas Alexander last time out in November. Remarkably, all but one of his career wins have come via stoppage.

Weston Wilson (16-9)

After a rough 0-2 start in the UFC, Weston Wilson will be determined to pick up his first victory under its banner. The 35-year-old was stopped in both defeats in the first round.

Melquizael Costa (20-7)

Melquizael Costa has gone 1-2 in the UFC, with both losses coming via stoppage. The Brazilian was most recently knocked out by Steve Garcia in December.

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke had a three-fight win streak snapped in a knockout loss to Steve Garcia at UFC 287. The Chinese fighter is 3-2 under the promotional banner.

Josefine Knutsson (7-0)

Josefine Knutsson will look to remain undefeated when she makes her sophomore UFC appearance this Saturday. In her octagon debut, the Swede edged out a unanimous decision victory over Marnic Mann in September.

Julia Polastri (12-3)

Julia Polastri is riding a four-fight win streak, including three consecutive finishes. The Brazilian is set to make her octagon debut this weekend and is fresh off a submission win over Patricia Alujas at Dana White's Contender Series in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback