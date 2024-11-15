Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, November 16, 2024? - Know your UFC 309 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the Madison Square Garden in New York City, for its upcoming pay-per-view card, UFC 309. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

The UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic card will be headlined by a much-anticipated heavyweight title clash between reigning champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC 309 will be a thrilling lightweight showdown between former divisional champion Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelims fighters competing on the UFC 309 card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 309 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC 309 event:

Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic (heavyweight)

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva (women's flyweight)

Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop (lightweight)

Jon Jones (27-1-1NC)

Jon Jones relinquished the light heavyweight gold following a controversial unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 back in 2020. Following a three-year hiatus from the sport, 'Bones' moved up to heavyweight and captured the vacant title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first-round at UFC 285. The New Yorker returns to the octagon this weekend hoping to make his first successful title defense.

Stipe Miocic (20-4)

Stipe Miocic dropped the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in a vicious second-round knockout defeat at UFC 260. After more than three years on the shelf, the Ohio native will return to the octagon hoping to reclaim the heavyweight crown.

Charles Oliveira (34-10-1NC)

Charles Oliveira had an 11-fight win streak snapped in his title fight loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. 'do Bronx' rebounded with a first-round TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 before coming up short against a red hot Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 earlier this year.

Michael Chandler (23-8)

Michael Chandler suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 before dropping a unanimous decision to Justin Gaethje six months later at UFC 268.

'Iron' bounced back with a vicious knockout win over Tony Ferguson but endured a submission loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. After two years on the sidelines, Chandler will return to action hoping to avenge his loss to Oliveira.

Bo Nickal (6-0)

Bo Nickal will hope to keep his undefeated record intact when he faces an experienced opponent on Saturday. The Pennsylvanian is 3-0 under the promotional banner and had finished all of his six career wins. In his latest outing, Nickal submitted Cody Brundage in the second round at UFC 300.

Paul Craig (17-8-1D)

Paul Craig is coming off back-to-back stoppage defeats and is 1-4 in his last five fights. The Scottish fighter was most recently knocked out at the hands of Caio Borralho at UFC 301.

Viviane Araujo (12-6)

Viviane Araujo has gone 1-3 in her last four fights and is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Natalia Silva in February. 'Vivi' will be determined to get her hand raised when she battles a streaking opponent this weekend.

Karine Silva (18-4)

Karine Silva is riding a nine-fight win streak heading into this fight. 'Killer' earned her UFC contract with a submission victory over Qihui Yan at Dana White's Contender Series in October 2021. The Brazilian submitted her next three opponents to start her promotional career before outpointing Ariane Lipski in her latest outing in April.

Mauricio Ruffy (10-1)

Mauricio Ruffy is on a six-fight win streak with all of those victories coming via TKO. In his octagon debut at UFC 301, the Brazilian obliterated Jamie Mullarkey and will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight.

James Llontop (14-4)

James Llontop edged out Malik Lewis at Dana White's Contender Series to earn his UFC contract. However, 'Goku' made a 0-2 start to his promotional career and is in dire need of a win this Saturday. In his UFC debut, Llantop was submitted by Chris Padilla. In his subsequent outing, the Peruvian ended up on the wrong end of a split decision against Viacheslav Borshchev.

UFC card tonight: UFC 309 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC 309 event:

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson (lightweight)

David Onama vs. Roberto Romero (lightweight)

Jonathan Martinez (19-5)

Jonathan Martinez saw his six-fight win streak come to a halt in a unanimous decision loss to a returning Jose Aldo at UFC 301. The Texan will hope to fight his way back into the win column when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Marcus McGhee (9-1)

Marcus McGhee is riding a five-fight win streak with his last three victories coming under the UFC banner. All of 'The Maniac's' nine career wins came via stoppage.

Chris Weidman (16-7)

After a gruesome leg break in his fight against Uriah Hall in 2021 and a hard-fought decision loss to Brad Tavares in his octagon return at UFC 292, Chris Weidman silenced the doubters with a technical decision win over Bruno Silva earlier this year. 'The All-American' will hope to put together another win streak starting Saturday.

Eryk Anders (16-8-1NC)

Eryk Anders is 2-3 in his last five trips to the octagon. In his latest outing, 'Ya Boi' edged out a unanimous decision win over Jamie Pickett in March.

Jim Miller (37-18-1NC)

Jim Miller has gone 2-2 in his last four fights. The UFC veteran most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Bobby Green at UFC 300 and is hoping to get back into the win column.

Damon Jackson (23-7-1D-1NC)

Much like his opponent, Damon Jackson has also lack consistency in recent years, going 1-3 in his last four outings. In his latest fight, the Texan came up short against Jose Mariscal in August.

David Onama (12-2)

David Onama is coming off back-to-back wins and is looking to make it three in a row. 'Silent Assasin' knocked out Gabriel Santos in June 2023 and followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Jonathan Pearce earlier this year.

Roberto Romero (8-3-1D)

Roberto Romero is set to make his octagon debut this Saturday. The Mexican most recently registered a first-round submission win over Takahiro Ashida at Combate Global - Mexico vs. Japan 2 in July.

