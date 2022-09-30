Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, October 1, 2022? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan, also known as UFC Vegas 61, will be the next Fight Night offering from the world's premier MMA organization. The event is set to go down this Saturday, October 1, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fight fans.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.5-ranked contender Mackenzie Dern will square off against the No.6-ranked Xiaonan Yan.

Watch Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan fight preview below:

The co-main of UFC Vegas 61 will feature an all-exciting welterweight showdown between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card of Fight Night this Saturday is also lined with several intriguing matchups.

Take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan below.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan (women’s strawweight bout)

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo (welterweight bout)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones (bantamweight bout)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis (featherweight bout)

John Castenada vs. Daniel Santos (catchweight bout)

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight bout)

Mackenzie Dern (12-2)

Mackenzie Dern will enter her UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday looking to score her second straight win. The 29-year-old picked up a split decision victory over Tecia Torres last time out in April to rebound from her loss to Marina Rodriguez in October 2021. Before that loss, Dern was on a four-fight win streak, highlighted by three first-round submission victories.

Yan Xiaonan (15-3-1)

Yan Xiaonan will head into the UFC Fight Night main event hoping to fight her way back into the win column. 'Fury' is on a two-fight losing skid, with her split decision loss to Marina Rodriguez being the latest. The Chinese fighter won her previous six bouts under the promotional banner, which were all via decision.

Randy Brown (15-4)

Randy Brown is riding a three-fight win streak, which includes a thrilling first-round submission of Alex Oliveira back in April 2021. His most recent triumph came over Kalinn Williams via split decision last May.

Francisco Trinaldo (28-8)

Francisco Trinaldo will be returning to the octagon after beating Danny Roberts to a unanimous decision in May. Prior to that win, the UFC veteran outpointed Dwight Grant to bounce back from his loss to Muslim Salikhov.

Raoni Barcelos (16-3)

After going unbeaten in nine straight bouts, Raoni Barcelos suffered back-to-back defeats inside the octagon. The Brazilian fell to Victor Henry last time out in January before dropping a majority decision to Timur Valiev in June 2021.

Trevin Jones (13-8-1)

Much like his opponent, Trevin Jones is coming off two straight losses inside the cage. His most recent loss came against the undefeated Javid Basharat in March earlier this year.

Sodiq Yusuff (12-2)

Sodiq Yusuff bounced back from his loss to Arnold Allen with a unanimous decision win over Alex Caceres in March. His loss to Allen is the only defeat in his six UFC fights.

Don Shainis (12-3)

Don Shainis is set to make his promotional debut at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event. The 31-year-old will be aiming for his sixth straight win and will hope to do it in impressive fashion. Shainis has looked nearly unstoppable recently, scoring five of his last six wins via TKO.

John Castenada (19-5)

After an unsuccessful start to his UFC career in mid-2020, John Castenada bounced back with two consecutive finishes. 'Sexi Mexi' picked up a first-round TKO win over Eddie Wineland in February 2021 before scoring a technical submission victory over Miles Johns a year later.

Daniel Santos (8-2)

Daniel Santos will make his sophomore UFC appearance at UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday searching for his first win under the promotional banner. The Brazilian lost his debut fight against Julio Arce in April earlier this year.

Mike Davis (9-2)

Mike Davis suffered a submission loss to former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his promotional debut in April 2019. However, he rebounded with back-to-back wins, with his recent victory coming over Mason Jones via unanimous decision in January 2021. 'Beast Boy' will return to action after over a year of inactivity.

Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2)

Viacheslav Borshchev made an impressive promotional debut in January by knocking out Dakota Bush in the first round. However, he suffered a decision loss to Viacheslav Borshchev in March and is looking to get back into the win column.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight bout)

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight bout)

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen (middleweight bout)

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins (light heavyweight bout)

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler (catchweight bout)

Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa (bantamweight bout)

Ilir Latifi (15-8-1)

Ilir Latifi snapped his three-fight losing skid with a split decision win over Tanner Boser in June 2021. 'The Sledgehammer' will be determined to continue his winning ways when he takes on a veteran in Oleinik this Saturday.

Aleksei Oleinik (60-16-1)

Much like Latifi, Aleksei Oleinik ended his three-fight winless run with a victory earlier this year. However, the 45-year-old certainly looked a lot more impressive as he dispatched his opponent Jared Vanderaa with a first-round scarf hold in April.

Jessica Penne (14-6)

Jessica Penne has struggled with consistency since arriving in the UFC. The Californian has lost four of her seven bouts inside the UFC octagon with her latest loss coming over Emily Ducote last time out in July.

Tabatha Ricci (7-1)

Tabatha Ricci had an unsuccessful start to her UFC career in June 2021 as she suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Manon Fiorot. However, the Brazilian rebounded with back-to-back decision victories. Her latest win came over Polyana Viana in May.

Krzysztof Jotko (24-5)

Krzysztof Jotko is coming off two consecutive wins, with his latest victory coming over Gerald Meerschaert in April. The Polish fighter will aim for his third straight win when he takes on Allen on Saturday.

Brendan Allen (19-5)

Brendan Allen is also fresh off two straight victories. The 26-year-old outpointed Jacob Malkoun in his most recent bout in June after submitting Sam Alvey in February.

Maxim Grishin (32-9-2)

Maxim Grishin has alternated wins and losses in his last four bouts. The Russian most recently picked up a decision win over William Knight in his last bout in February.

Philipe Lins (15-5)

After going 0-2 at the start of his promotional career, Philipe Lins scored his first victory under the UFC banner by edging out Marcin Prachnio in April. The Brazilian will hope to continue his winning ways when he faces Grishin at UFC Vegas 61 on Saturday.

Julija Stoliarenko (10-6-2)

After a winless (0-3) start in the promotion, Julija Stoliarenko finally picked up her first promotional win by submitting Jessica-Rose Clark in the first round in July. The 29-year-old will be determined to carry that momentum into her upcoming bout against a game opponent this Saturday.

Chelsea Chandler (4-1)

Chelsea Chandler will make her promotional debut this Saturday on the back of a three-fight win streak that includes two finishes. Her most recent win came over Courtney King at Invicta FC 47 in May.

Guido Cannetti (9-6)

Guido Cannetti snapped a three-fight losing skid with a first-round TKO over Kris Moutinho in March. The 42-year-old Argentinian will look to carry that momentum into his next bout when he takes on a much younger opponent in Costa.

Randy Costa (6-3)

Randy Costa has also struggled with consistency in recent years, going 2-3 in his five-fight promotional run. The 28-year-old is now on a two-fight losing skid with both fights ending in technical knockouts in the second round.

