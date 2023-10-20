Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, October 21, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed back to Abu Dhabi for its next numbered event, UFC 294. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

The main event of UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 will see reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev put his title on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who is stepping in on 11 days' notice for the rematch.

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 1 at UFC 284 below:

Makhachev was originally scheduled to defend the title against Charles Oliveira, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the fight after splitting his eyebrow open during the final stages of training camp.

Watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 fight preview below:

In the UFC 294 co-main event, former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman will move up a division as he steps in on short notice, replacing Paulo Costa to take on undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Islam Makhachev (24-1)

Islam Makhachev was involved in a grueling and highly entertaining battle with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in February. The Dagestani received the judges' nod after a five-round back-and-forth affair. However, some believed the Aussie did enough to earn double-champ status that night. This weekend's fight in Abu Dhabi will be Makhachev's first since outpointing Volkanovski in Australia.

Alexander Volkanovski (26-2)

Following his loss to Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski got back into the win column with a third-round TKO of Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July. The victory marked the Aussie's fifth successful featherweight title defense, which is the second most in 145-pound history. 'The Great' will now look to avenge his narrow decision loss against the Dagestani at UFC 284 earlier this year.

Kamaru Usman (20-3)

Kamaru Usman will make his middleweight debut at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi after suffering back-to-back title fight losses to reigning welterweight king Leon Edwards. Prior to the two-fight slide, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' racked up five title defenses of the 170-pound belt and was on a 19-fight win streak, 15 of which came inside the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0)

Khamzat Chimaev established himself as a top welterweight contender with a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April 2022. 'Borz' followed that up with a quick submission win over Kevin Holland in September 2022 in a catchweight bout.

Magomed Ankalaev (17-1-1)

Magomed Ankalaev will return to action for the first time since battling Jan Blachowicz to a split draw at UFC 282 in December when the pair met for the vacant 205-pound title. The Dagestani was on a nine-fight win streak prior to that bout and has a sole blemish on his professional record.

Johnny Walker (21-7)

After suffering back-to-back losses through 2021-22, Johnny Walker rebounded in impressive fashion, rattling off three consecutive wins, including two finishes. The Brazilian most recently outpointed Anthony Smith in May and will look to get his win streak going when he faces a dangerous opponent at the UFC card tonight.

Ikram Aliskerov (14-1)

Ikram Aliskerov, who was originally scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov in Abu Dhabi, will now welcome TUF winner Warlley Alves to the octagon. The Dagestani made an emphatic promotional debut at UFC 288, knocking out Phil Hawes in the first round.

Aliskerov's sole career defeat came at the hands of the event's co-headliner Khamzat Chimaev during their time in Brave CF in 2019.

Warlley Alves (14-6)

Warlley Alves has struggled for consistency in recent years, going 4-6 in his last 10 bouts. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back losses with his latest defeat coming against Nicolas Dalby via split decision.

Said Nurmagomedov (17-3)

Said Nurmagomedov had a four-fight win streak snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Martinez earlier this year. The Dagestani will look to get back on track when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Muin Gafurov (18-5)

Muin Gafurov's UFC debut in June didn't go to plan as he ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against John Castaneda. The Tajikistani is 2-2 in his last four fights.

UFC card tonight: UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

Tim Elliott (19-12-1)

Tim Elliott is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Victor Altamirano in June. The Missouri native will look to build on a two-fight win streak when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Muhammad Mokaev (10-0-1NC)

Unbeaten prospect Muhammad Mokaev will be aiming for his fifth consecutive win under the promotional banner at UFC 294 this weekend. 'The Punisher' is coming off back-to-back submission wins with his latest triumph coming over Jafel Filho at UFC 286 in March.

Mohammad Yahya (12-3)

Mohammad Yahya will make his UFC debut this Saturday on the strength of a five-fight win streak. His latest win came over Souhil Tahiri at UAE Warriors 37 in February.

Trevor Peek (8-1-1NC)

Trevor Peek made an impressive UFC debut, scoring a vicious first-round knockout of Erick Gonzalez earlier this year. However, the Alabama native was outpointed by Jose Mariscal in his subsequent outing in June. Peek will be determined to get back to winning ways when he makes his third promotional appearance on the UFC card tonight.

Javid Basharat (14-0)

Javid Basharat will look to stretch his record to a perfect 15-0 when he returns to the octagon for a fourth time on the UFC card tonight. The Brit scored a unanimous decision win over Mateus Mendonca last time out in January. Basharat will also aim for his first finish inside the octagon in Abu Dhabi.

Victor Henry (23-6)

Victor Henry was awarded a split-decision win over Tony Gravely last time out in March. The Californian is currently 2-1 under the UFC banner.

Abu Azaitar (14-3-1)

Abu Azaitar had a 10-fight unbeaten streak (1 draw) snapped in a TKO loss to Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 260 in March 2021. After more than two years on the shelf, the Moroccan will return to action hoping to get back into the win column.

Sedriques Dumas (8-1)

Sedriques Dumas was submitted by Josh Fremd in his UFC debut in March, suffering his first pro MMA defeat. However, the Florida native bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Cody Brundage three months later.

Mike Breeden (10-6)

Mike Breeden made a 0-3 start to his UFC career and was stopped in two of those losses. The Missouri native will be determined to get his winning engine running when he faces an unbeaten opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Anshul Jubli (7-0)

Anshul Jubli earned the UFC contract with a split-decision win over Kyung Pyo Kim at the Road to UFC: Abu Dhabi Semifinals 2 last October. The Indian sensation made his promotional debut four months later, picking up a stunning TKO win over Jeka Asparido Saragih. Jubli will look to carry that momentum into UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Nathaniel Wood (19-5)

Nathaniel Wood is riding a three-fight win streak into this weekend with all of those wins coming via decision. The Brit most recently edged out Andre Fili at UFC London in July.

Muhammad Naimov (9-2)

Muhammad Naimov made a splash in his UFC debut, scoring a second-round TKO of Jamie Mullarkey. The Tajikistani will be eyeing his fifth consecutive win when he makes his second octagon appearance on the UFC card tonight in Abu Dhabi.

Viktoriia Dudakova (7-0)

Viktoriia Dudakova will make her sophomore UFC appearance this weekend hoping to extend her record to 8-0. The 24-year-old has finished all but one of her opponents and is fresh off a first-round TKO of Istela Nunes in July.

Jinh Yu Frey (11-9)

Jinh Yu Frey is in dire need of win as she finds herself on a three-fight skid for the first time in her career. In her most recent outing in June, the Texan was outpointed by Elise Reed.

Shara Magomedov (11-0)

Shara Magomedov will make his long-awaited UFC debut at the UFC card tonight in Abu Dhabi. Primarily a kickboxer, the undefeated Russian phenom holds a perfect 11-0 record, with 10 finishes via KO/TKO.

Bruno Silva (23-9)

Bruno Silva has lacked consistency in recent years, going 1-3 in his last four octagon appearances. The Brazilian was most recently submitted by Brendan Allen in the first round in June.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC 294 below: