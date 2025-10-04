Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, October 4, 2025? - Know your UFC 320 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC 320 will go down this weekend (Oct.4) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stacked night of fights will be headlined by a light-heavyweight title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.In the co-main event spot, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will take on the No.4-ranked Cory Sandhagen in what would be 'Sandman's' first crack at undisputed UFC glory.Another standout fight on the card includes a potential No.1 contendership clash between former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka and former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.With just hours left for the fight card to commence, let's take a brief look at all the main and prelims card fighters who will feature at UFC 320.UFC card tonight: UFC 320 Main card fightersCheck out the list of all main card fighters for UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight title fight)Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title fight)Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (light heavyweight)Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1 and 1 NC)Apart from a submission loss to Paul Craig, Magomed Ankalaev has been undefeated in his UFC career. Some of his recent standout wins are a second-round KO over Johnny Walker last year and his title-winning performance against Pereira at UFC 313.Alex Pereira (12-3)Alex Pereira was fast becoming the face of the UFC before suffering the upset against Ankalaev. He had secured three back-to-back light heavyweight title defenses before then.Pereira's knockouts over former champions Prochazka and Jamahal Hill are some of his most notable wins in recent times.Check out Alex Pereira's KO over Jiri Prochazka below:Merab Dvalishvili (20-4)Merab Dvalishvili will look for a third successful bantamweight title defense this weekend. His last two wins, a unanimous decision against the highly touted Umar Nurmagomedov and a submission against former champion Sean O'Malley, have greatly elevated his stardom.Cory Sandhagen (18-5)Cory Sandhagen has been among the elite at bantamweight for many years. However, losses in consequential matchups have kept him away from an undisputed title shot, that is, until now.'Sandman' boasts wins against the likes of Deiveson Figueiredo, Marlon Vera, and Song Yadong, among others.Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1)Jiri Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion with wins over the likes of Aleksandar Rakic, Glover Teixeira, and Dominick Reyes. The Czech national has a penchant for knockouts and unorthodox training methods, making him a fan favorite.Despite back-to-back KO losses to Pereira, 'BJP' is still hungry and eager to claim the 205 throne once again.Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-6-0)While Khalil Rountree Jr.'s rise in the UFC was far from meteoric, delivering mixed results during his initial years in the world's premier MMA promotion, hard work and perseverance have made 'The War Horse' one of the toughest competitors at light heavyweight.He gave Pereira a tough fight before going down swinging in the fourth round at UFC 307. The 35-year-old was last seen in a unanimous decision over former champion Hill in June.Josh Emmett (19-5)Josh Emmett is a hard-hitting featherweight with wins over Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige, among others. The 40-year-old, however, is 2-3 in his last five, most recently losing a unanimous decision to Lerone Murphy in April.Youssef Zalal (17-5-1)Youssef Zalal is one of the most notable surging contenders at 145 pounds. 'The Moroccan Devil' is currently on a seven-fight win streak, last seen in a unanimous decision win against Kattar in February.Abus Magomedov (28-6-1)Abus Magomedov is currently on a three-fight win streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision win over fan favorite Michael Pereira.Magomedov, however, has struggled against top-tier opponents like Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho. A win this weekend might be the push he needs to fetch another chance at the top.Joe Pyfer (14-3)Joe Pyfer is one of the rare talents who has turned heads early in his career, gaining all the pros and cons of fan scrutiny in the process.'Bodybagz' has fared relatively well in the UFC, with his only loss coming against Jack Hermansson. The 29-year-old is currently on a two-fight win streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.UFC card tonight: UFC 320 preliminary card fightersCheck out the list of all prelims card fighters for UFC 320: Ateba Gautier vs. Tre'ston Vines (middleweight)Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo (catchweight)Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)Ateba Gautier (8-1)Ateba Gautier of Cameroon is undefeated in the UFC, with both of his wins in the world's premier MMA promotion coming via knockout. He was on a seven-fight win streak and was last seen securing a first-round TKO over Robert Valentin at UFC 318.Tre'ston Vines (10-3)Tre'ston Vines will make his UFC debut this weekend. The 29-year-old is on a four-fight win streak and previously fought under promotions including Alabama Fighting Championship, Cage Fury, and Impact promotions.Daniel Santos (13-2-0)Daniel Santos, 4-1 in the UFC, is on a three-fight win streak, most recently earning a unanimous decision win over Jeong Yeong Lee at UFC 315.Joo Sang Yoo (9-0)Joo Sang Yoo is the protege of UFC legend Chan Sung Jung, AKA the 'Korean Zombie'. Aptly monikered 'Zombie Jr.', Yoo earned a Performance on the Night in his UFC debut in June for a 28-second KO over Jeka Saragih.Patchy Mix (20-2)After a failed promotional debut where he dropped a unanimous decision to Mario Bautista, Patchy Mix will try to revive his UFC dreams this weekend.Mix is a former Bellator bantamweight champion and holds wins over the likes of Sergio Pettis and Kyoji Horiguchi, among others. Before his UFC debut, the 32-year-old was viewed by many as one of the best bantamweights in the world.Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2)Jakub Wiklacz will make his UFC debut this weekend. The Polish national is on a seven-fight unbeaten run, last earning a technical submission win over Sebastian Przybysz at KSW 95.Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5)Edmen Shahbazyan has produced mixed results in the UFC. He is 3-2 in his last five (currently on a two-fight win streak). 'Golden Boy', however, has struggled wherever he came up against elite competition, including Nasourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernadez.Andre Muniz (24-7)Andre Muniz is in a tough spot. 2-3 in his last five, he most recently suffered a first-round TKO loss to Ikram Aliskerov in April. A win this weekend might be a non-negotiable for 'Sergipano' to justify his place on the roster.His most recent win came in a split decision against Jun Yong Park in December 2023.UFC card tonight: UFC 320 early prelims card fightersCheck out the list of all early prelims card fighters for UFC 320: Punahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos (Women's bantamweight)Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat (bantamweight)Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford (welterweight)Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker (Women's flyweight)