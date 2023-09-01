Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, September 2, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac (also known as UFC Paris) will be the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will take place this Saturday, September 2, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

In the main event, former interim heavyweight champion and No.2-ranked Ciryl Gane will square off against the No.7-ranked Serghei Spivac.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac fight preview below:

Taking the co-main event slot at UFC Paris will be a flyweight showdown between the No.3-ranked contender Manon Fiorot and former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac card.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac (heavyweight)

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises (lightweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini (featherweight)

Ciryl Gane (11-2)

Ciryl Gane dispatched Tai Tuivasa via third-round knockout during the promotion's first event in France last September to rebound from his loss to Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight title showdown.

'Bon Gamin' went on to face Jon Jones for the vacant UFC heavyweight gold earlier this year but suffered a quick submission defeat. The Frenchman will be determined to produce an impressive performance as he competes in front of a home crowd for the second time in two years.

Serghei Spivac (16-3)

Serghei Spivac will be aiming for his fourth straight finish when he enters enemy territory this Saturday. The Moldovan has finished his last three wins inside two rounds with his latest triumph coming over Derrick Lewis via first-round submission in February.

Manon Fiorot (10-1)

Manon Fiorot is riding a 10-fight win streak into this bout with five of those victories coming under the UFC banner. Of her 10 professional wins, six have come by knockout.

The French fighter's sole career defeat came in her pro-MMA debut in June 2018. In her latest outing in October 2022, Fiorot edged out a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian.

Rose Namajunas (11-5)

Rose Namajunas lost the women’s strawweight gold to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in a fight that had little to no action. The former two-time UFC strawweight titleholder is now set to make her flyweight debut as she takes on a dangerous opponent in Manon Fiorot.

Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1-1NC)

Benoit Saint-Denis will be eyeing his fourth straight stoppage victory when he returns to the octagon this weekend. The Frenchman has finished his last three opponents inside two rounds with his latest win coming over Ismael Bonfim via first-round submission.

Thiago Moises (17-6)

After suffering two straight losses in 2021, Thiago Moises rebounded in emphatic fashion with back-to-back submission finishes. The Brazilian's latest win came over Melquizael Costa earlier this year.

Volkan Oezdemir (18-7)

Volkan Oezdemir is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The Swiss is 1-3 in his last four bouts and in dire need of a win this Saturday.

Bogdan Guskov (14-2)

Bogdan Guskov will make his octagon debut this weekend seeking his fifth straight first-round finish. The Uzbekistani most recently dispatched Carlos Eduardo via TKO in March.

Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1)

Yanis Ghemmouri will make his UFC debut this weekend on the strength of a nine-fight win streak. The Frenchman is fresh off back-to-back finishes with his latest win coming against Mehmosh Raza via second-round KO in June.

William Gomis (12-2)

William Gomis will make his third octagon appearance this Saturday hoping to extend his win streak to 11 fights. In his latest trip to the octagon in April, 'The Jaguar' edged out a split-decision win over Francis Marshall.

Morgan Charriere (18-9-1)

Morgan Charriere will make his octagon debut this weekend eyeing his fourth straight victory. The Frenchman has ended his last two fights via TKO.

Manolo Zecchini (11-3)

Manolo Zecchini will also make his promotional debut on Saturday seeking his third consecutive knockout finish. The Italian most recently dispatched Aboubakar Tounkara via second-round KO in October 2022.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran (bantamweight)

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee (welterweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (bantamweight)

Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (catchweight)

Taylor Lapilus (18-3)

Taylor Lapilus is making his octagon debut at the upcoming UFC Paris card. The French fighter is riding a five-fight win streak with his latest victory coming over Demarte Pena in April.

Caolan Loughran (8-0)

Caolan Loughran will hope to extend his undefeated record to a perfect 9-0 when he takes on another UFC debutant on Saturday. The Irishman has finished all but one of his opponents throughout his pro-MMA career.

Ange Loosa (9-3)

Ange Loosa has alternated wins and losses over his last six fights and is 1-1 under the promotional banner. In his latest outing, 'The Last Ninja' edged out a unanimous decision win over A.J. Fletcher in August 2022.

Rhys McKee (13-4-1)

Rhys McKee had a 0-2 UFC stint in 2020 which included losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono. However, the Irishman rattled off three consecutive finishes thereafter in Cage Warriors. McKee will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout as he returns to the promotion this Saturday.

Nora Cornolle (6-1)

Nora Cornolle is currently on a six-fight win streak, with her lone career defeat coming in her pro-MMA debut in 2021. The French fighter will make her octagon debut this Saturday and is fresh off a first-round TKO win over Hassna Gaber at UAE Warriors 38: Africa 5 in March.

Joselyne Edwards (13-4)

Joselyne Edwards is coming off back-to-back split-decision wins with her latest triumph coming over Lucie Pudilova in April. 'La Pantera' is 4-2 under the promotional banner.

Farid Basharat (10-0)

Farid Basharat will make his sophomore promotional appearance this Saturday looking to improve his record to a perfect 11-0. In his octagon debut in March, 'Ferocious' outpointed Da'Mon Blackshear.

Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2)

Kleydson Rodrigues ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against C.J. Vergara in May 2022. However, the Brazilian bounced back with a stunning first-round TKO win over Shannon Ross earlier this year.

Zarah Fairn (6-5)

Zarah Fairn finds herself 0-3 under the promotional banner and was stopped in two of those losses. The Frenchwoman will be determined to get her winning engine running as another loss could send her packing.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti is riding a three-fight win streak into her octagon debut, which includes two finishes. The Portuguese most recently edged out a unanimous decision over Melissa Croden at LFA 157 in April.