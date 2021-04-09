"Who's going to be who's daddy?" - Kamaru Usman's manager replies to Conor McGregor's 'jacka**' comment

After Kamaru Usman took the liberty to paraphrase one of Conor McGregor's famous quotes, the Irishman went ahead and reacted to the same on social media.

While at it, Conor McGregor called Kamaru Usman a 'jacka**', which obviously did not sit well with the latter's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ali Abdelaziz addressed Conor McGregor's comments and backed his client up by calling 'The Notorious' the "biggest piece of s**t" in return.

"Conor McGregor is the biggest piece of s**t scumbag in the sport. Kamaru Usman is a great father, he's a great husband. He's not a jacka**. If you have problem with him, fight the man, right? But we know, Conor doesn't have the balls, doesn't have anything. He's not enough of a man to fight anything like Kamaru Usman. He's not enough of a man to even look him in his face. If he look him in his face, he's going to probably say 'Hello, how are you, how you're doing sir?' Because this is like a grown man fighting a little girl, right?"

"The internet creates a lot of heroes. Everybody can talk s**t but realistically, if you put these two guys in a cage, in a street fight, in the trunk of the car, in a jail cell, who's gonna be who's daddy? Kamaru Usman will be Conor's daddy every day of the week."

Ali Abdelaziz: Conor McGregor is not my problem

Being the manager and a close friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov as well, Ali Abdelaziz has been involved in back-and-forth with Conor McGregor over the last few years. However, he feels indifferent about the Irishman, although he does give due credit to him for being a big star in the promotion.

"I am not worried about Conor. Conor is not my problem. For me, he is a star. I am not gonna take this away from him. But he's irrelevant as a competitor in his prime. He's not in his prime anymore, right? He's just a guy who generates a lot of hype and a lot of money for the UFC and I respect that."

Compared to Conor McGregor, the welterweight champion's next opponent Jorge Masvidal is a "bigger guy" with a "lot of experience", but Kamaru Usman is going to "smash their faces" anyway, said Ali Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz also pointed out how rare it was for UFC champions to defend their titles twice within a period of six weeks, and Kamaru Usman is the only one out there doing it. So, it is high time to start to "put some respect in the man's name", claimed Abdelaziz, and rightfully so.

Watch the interview below: