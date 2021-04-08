"Green panties = yeast infections" - Jorge Masvidal jokes about Kamaru Usman's "green panties" line

Jorge Masvidal has taken a shot at Kamaru Usman for stealing one of Conor McGregor’s famous phrases.

We all know the “red panty night” phrase that was first introduced by McGregor during his rise through the UFC’s featherweight ranks. “The Notorious” used the saying to make it clear that anyone who was fighting him would be getting paid handsomely to do so - and a grand celebration would likely be in order.

Recently, Kamaru Usman decided to put his own twist on things by implying a fight against him would signal a “green panties night”.

McGregor wasn’t too pleased by this and, based on the following tweet by Jorge Masvidal, “Gamebred” wasn't either.

Kamaru the swagger jacker is back Green panties = yeast infections. You’re disgusting. Green panties means yeast infection for those of you that didn’t know. Help this dude out #andnew https://t.co/Rd8LdzgucA pic.twitter.com/XV98mJIQsE — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 8, 2021

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal is set

While there's a lot of fun and games going on right now in the lead-up to UFC 261, the UFC welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is no laughing matter.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is heavily favored to get the job done once again. But, in the world of MMA, writing off someone like Masvidal could be a big mistake.

Masvidal is coming into this fight knowing he doesn’t have a whole lot to lose, and also with the kind of belief in himself that is bound to make Usman think twice about taking him lightly.

As for Conor McGregor, most fans don’t think he’s 100% done with the lightweight division just yet. His priority right now is to focus on trying to beat Dustin Poirier in their lightweight rematch, but there will always be some enticing match-ups for him at 170 pounds, if he ever wishes to jump up in weight.

Masvidal, on the other hand, has one thing on his mind - beating Kamaru Usman to finally complete his ascent to the top of the welterweight rankings.

For him, it’s “super necessary.”