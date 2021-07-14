Who's the older Diaz brother, Nick or Nate?

Nick Diaz is the older of the two Diaz brothers. Currently aged 37, Nick is older than his brother Nate Diaz by almost two years.

Both Nick and Nate grew up in a small one-storey house in Lodi, just north of Stockton, California. The city of Stockton has historically been known for a relatively high violent crime rate and was one of the first big cities to declare bankruptcy.

Nick and Nate Diaz grew up in a tough neighborhood, gaining exposure to rife fighting early in their lives.

While little is known about their father, the Diaz brothers were mostly raised by their mother Melissa Diaz, alongside their younger sister Nina.

The Diaz brothers' upbringing has played a huge role in the way they approach fights and life at large. While Nate refers to it as a 'kill or be killed' state of mind, his older brother Nick calls it a curse.

Nate Diaz followed in the footsteps of Nick Diaz

"For a lot of fans, the Diaz brothers were really what drew us into mixed martial arts. ... There's just something about these guys that is so compelling and so captivating." Listen to @Jon_Anik discuss his hope for @NateDiaz209 and @nickdiaz209. More: https://t.co/NDZOzidRHR pic.twitter.com/a33xI06XBh — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 9, 2018

While both Diaz brothers might have had a difficult childhood, Nate at least had an elder brother to look up to.

Sometime during high school, Nate followed his older brother into a jiu-jitsu gym. Before he knew it, Nate Diaz was training to be a professional fighter like his older brother Nick.

From negotiating a last-minute contract for the WEC lightweight title against Hermes Franca to being in his corner, Nick Diaz has been an integral part of Nate's MMA career.

According to Nate, Nick was also mature beyond his years while they were growing up. Recollecting his rough childhood, Nate said:

“We were pissed off kids, but she’d say (their mother), ‘No, people are good’. But growing up, Nick was older, he knew everything was bad. He knew other people weren’t like this, they had good stuff and nice houses. We’d be sitting in the motel waiting for my mom to get off work. My sister and I didn’t know any better. As long as cartoons were on, we were fine. But Nick, he knew. People would always mess with Nick. He’s always been like that.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard