"Who said I want to fight him at 145?” - Ilia Topuria responds to Dana White saying Conor McGregor won’t fight at featherweight ever again

When Dana White was asked about Ilia Topuria's call out of Conor McGregor following UFC 298, the promotion's CEO stated with near certainty that the Irishman would never fight at featherweight again.

This weekend, Topuria defeated long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski via KO to become the fifth champion in the history of the UFC's 145-pound division.

Prior to his title fight, 'El Matador' stated that he would not grant the elite contenders at featherweight a shot at the belt, should he defeat Volkanovski. However, the Spaniard did share his interest in fighting 'The Notorious', something he reiterated after winning UFC gold.

The new champion appeared in front of the media following his title victory, where he was informed of White's comments about McGregor's unlikely return to featherweight.

The 27-year-old replied:

"Who said I want to fight him at 145 [pounds]?"

When asked which division he would like to face the Irishman at, 'El Matador' said this:

"Any weight limit. There is no weight [class] if I fight him. He can choose. I give him that option. If he feels that he is ready for this level of competition, he can choose the weight. I choose the place."

Watch Topuria's response to Dana White below from 17:00:

Dana White announces the UFC 300 main event

UFC 300 now has a headline fight, with the promotion's CEO, Dana White, announcing the much anticipated main event of the card following the conclusion of UFC 298.

The anniversary card will see light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira face off against former champion Jamahal Hill in what could be an all-out war on the feet.

'Sweet Dreams' will be returning from injury after suffering a ruptured achilles tendon last year, whilst Pereira will be defending his title for the first time.

Speculation surrounding who will feature in the anniversary card's main event can finally be put to rest, as the UFC CEO took to X and said this:

"What's up guys, I'm here in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and I'm gonna announce the main event for UFC 300 right now. It will feature Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill... Like Pereira, [Hill] is a world class kickboxer with serious power... I can guarentee you that this fight's gonna be a drag-out-war.

Watch Dana White's announcement below:

