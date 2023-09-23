Who is Sharaputdin Magomedov fighting at UFC 294? Here is all you need to know about "Shara Bullet's" debut matchup

Sharaputdin Magomedov is slated to make his promotional debut against Bruno Silva in a middleweight showdown at UFC 294 on October 21. The PPV event will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

'Shara Bullet' has generated significant anticipation due to his unbeaten status as a middleweight, boasting an 11-0 MMA record. He has also participated in five exhibition matches, maintaining an undefeated streak in those as well.

What makes Sharaputdin Magomedov's record even more notable is that he secured 10 victories through KO/TKO, with just one being a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Silva holds a 23-9 MMA record and is seeking a comeback after a first-round submission defeat to Brendan Allen in June. Just two months prior to the loss, 'Armored' achieved a remarkable first-round TKO victory against Brad Tavares, earning the Performance of the Night bonus in the process.

When Sharaputdin Magomedov kicked his opponent after BJJ tournament loss

Sharaputdin Magomedov found himself in the spotlight following an unsavory incident at the ADCC Bangkok grappling event in May.

The 29-year-old Russian has a history of controversy, including a January incident where he allegedly confronted someone for kissing his partner at a restaurant.

The most recent incident took place in May when 'Shara Bullet' faced off against Jakub Bilko, and the video of their grappling match gained viral attention on Reddit. In the clip, Bilko locks in a heel hook on Magomedov, who appears to tap out. However, things take a dramatic turn as Magomedov vehemently denies tapping and, in apparent frustration, kicks Bilko once the hold is released.

While it has been rumored that Magomedov was later disqualified from the tournament, official confirmation is yet to be given.