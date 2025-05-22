Who should Tom Aspinall fight next if not Jon Jones? Renato Moicano has a name in mind

Renato Moicano recently weighed in on the much-anticipated heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Despite UFC CEO Dana White assuring fans, the heavyweight unification bout is yet to be confirmed. Jones' constant refusal to fight Aspinall and the recent trolling on X have increasingly frustrated fans who believe 'Bones' must be stripped of his title.

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano shared his perspective on the situation. He also went on to name another UFC champion as a better alternative for a potential fight against Aspinall. He said:

"I think honestly they should strip Jon Jones. He is doing the same thing that Conor McGregor did to Michael Chandler. I don't think he's fighting anymore. I think it's time for Tom Aspinall to fight somebody for the belt. I think it's time to move on. Right now you have to think who you're going to put against Tom Aspinall. I don't think there are a lot of great options right now."

He continued:

"Imagine if they put [Magomed] Ankalaev against Tom Aspinall, that would be better right? I think he should because he's not getting any fights."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Tom Aspinall addresses the Jon Jones fight delay

As fans expect the heavyweight clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, the champion seems to be having a good time in Thailand. 'Bones' also hinted at a potential retirement, which caused a stir among fans.

Speaking to Demetrious Johnson on MightyCast, Aspinall shared the possible reasons behind the delay, stating:

"I can tell you some stuff about the money situation, but I'm not sure I can say that on camera. I think I'm a bad matchup for him, to be honest, and I think he knows it. I honestly can see Jon’s point of view. I get it. It’s just about the title for me. I just want the title, that’s it. Nothing else really matters. I just wanna prove I'm the best."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

