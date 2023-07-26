Who is Vinicius Salvador? Fighter nicknamed "Fenômeno" looking for first win at UFC 291

Vinicius Salvador is the latest Brazilian import in the UFC flyweight division. At UFC 291, he'll take part in his sophomore bout for the promotion as one-half of an early preliminary matchup. He'll face C.J. Vergara, hoping to bounce back from the unanimous decision loss he suffered against Victor Altamirano in his UFC debut.

But who exactly is Vinicius Salvador, whose alias of 'Fenômeno' evokes shades of all-time great Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazário, who is popularly referred to as 'O Fenômeno' which means 'The Phenomenon?' Salvador is a promotional newcomer who has spent most of his career on the Brazilian regional scene.

He is a towering 125-pounder, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, which is more often than not, a featherweight's proportions. Despite an unsuccessful promotional debut that led to him being handed the fifth loss on a 14-5 record, Vinicius Salvador remains hopeful for a bright future at flyweight.

Not only is he large for the weight class, but he is also young at just 27 years old. Thus, he still has much to learn as he hopes to replicate the success that his fellow countrymen have enjoyed in the UFC. This is especially true at flyweight, where two of the last three champions have been Brazilian.

Alexandre Pantoja recently captured the divisional strap against Brandon Moreno at UFC 290. Prior to 'The Assassin Baby' being dethroned, Deiveison Figueiredo was the division's champion, credited to his finishing instincts, which Vicinius Salvador has in spades as well.

All 14 of his wins have come via some sort of finish, with 13 being knockouts, and just one being due to a submission.

Was Vinicius Salvador on Dana White's Contender Series?

There is now an easier method of earning a UFC contract. In the past, a fighter either had to somehow elevate their profile by racking up enough wins outside the promotion or being a big enough star to draw their attention or win The Ultimate Fighter to earn a guaranteed UFC contract.

Now, octagon hopefuls can also take part in Dana White's Contender Series, allowing small-time fighters to compete for the opportunity to fight in the UFC. Vinicius Salvador is one of several fighters from season six of the show to earn a UFC contract off the strength of his performances.