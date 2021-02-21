Who won the Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis fight at UFC Vegas 19?

Derrick Lewis won against Curtis Blaydes in the heavyweight headliner at UFC Vegas 19. Derrick Lewis just needed one uppercut to land flush to shut the lights on Curtis Blaydes.

Derrick Lewis earned Blaydes' respect early in the fight after landing the first right hand he threw and backing it up with some hard counter punches . However, Curtis Blaydes soon started slicing up Derrick Lewis with lead leg kicks and some punches down the pipe to follow. Derrick Lewis found himself struggling to connect with looping punches that never found their mark.

Make it 4 in a row for the KO King 👑 #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/RMyk1mxPyx — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 21, 2021

However, Derrick Lewis did find his mark within a minute and 26 seconds of the second round. Curtis Blaydes decided to turn to his original gameplan of wrestling and shot for a takedown right after landing a few hard shots. However, the ill timed takedown attempt allowed Derrick Lewis to time a perfect uppercut that detonated like a bomb to send the #2 ranked contender crashing to the canvas.

After a stunning victory, Derrick Lewis said in the post fight interview-

I’m feeling all right. The first round, second round, I couldn’t really get it going. I felt dead out there. That was the only punch I was waiting for the whole fight. The uppercut or the knee was going to land.

Derrick Lewis is creeping back into title contention.

Derrick Lewis lost his heavyweight title shot at UFC 230 as he submitted for the first time in his pro career to a rear naked choke from former two division champion Daniel Cormier. However, the Black Beast is certainly making his way back to a title shot as his highlight-reel knockout of Curtis Blaydes puts him on a four-fight win streak. When asked about his next desirable opponent, Derrick Lewis said-

I heard Jon Jones was coming up. Makes no sense saying I’m going to fight for the title. I’m pretty sure (Israel Adesanya) is going to come up and fight at heavyweight. I guess [I’ll fight] Stipe (Miocic). I like the wrestlers.