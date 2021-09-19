Who won the UFC fight last night (18th September 2021)?

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann brought fans a series of action-packed fights from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The light heavyweight five-rounder between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann saw 'Lionheart' thoroughly outperform his 30-year-old adversary. With a stupefying performance right from the get-go, Smith managed to record a first-round submission. The finish via rear naked choke improved his record to 3-2 in his last five fights.

Fans would have enjoyed a striking masterclass by Anthony Smith had the fight not ended in the first round itself. The 33-year-old managed to drop 'Superman' twice in the first round, showcasing his improved striking acumen.

In addition to all the action that went down during their five-rounder at UFC Vegas 37, the aftermath of the fight saw Smith and Spann indulge in a rather heated scuffle. However, the fighters soon acknowledged each other's efforts and ended the night on good terms.

Yet another light heavyweight scrap that offered fans some intense moments went down between Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark. The Moldovan made short work of his American contemporary. Having thoroughly ragdolled Clark, Cutelaba's stats did more than enough to eclipse his opponent.

A lightweight barnburner between Arman Tsarukyan and Christos Giagos saw the same trend repeating itself. Only this time around, the fight ended on a much more decisive note with a first-round KO/TKO.

Although Tsarukyan has grown infamous for his highly effective wrestling, he exhibited a brand new side against Giagos leaving fans impressed.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann - Main card results

Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via submission (RNC) (03:47 of Round 1)

Ion Cutelaba def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Ariane Lipski def. Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Christos Giagos via KO/TKO (2:09 of Round 1)

Nate Maness def. Tony Gravely via KO/TKO (2:10 of Round 2)

Joaquin Buckley def. Antonio Arroyo via KO/TKO (2:26 of Round 3)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann - Preliminary card results

Tafon Nchukwi def. Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 27-30)

Raquel Pennington def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (28-29, 28-29, 28-29)

Rong Zhu def. Brandon Jenkins via KO/TKO (4:35 of Round 3)

Montel Jackson def. JP Buys via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield def. Sarah Alpar via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Carlston Harris def. Impa Kasangay via KO/TKO (2:38 of Round 1)

Gustavo Lopez drew Alatend Heili (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Hannah Goldy def. Emily Whitmire via submission (armbar) (4:17 of Round 1)

