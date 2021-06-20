Who won the UFC fight last night? (19th June 2021)

UFC Vegas 29 featured an exciting lineup of fights headlined by a featherweight clash between Dan Ige and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. The card featured a mix of popular veterans and highly rated up-and-comers, making it very intriguing to watch. As usual, the UFC Fight Night event didn't disappoint.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 29, 'The Korean Zombie' displayed impressive striking and high-level grappling skills over five rounds to register a unanimous decision victory over Ige. Zombie dominated four out of five rounds in the fight and outclassed his opponent in every single aspect of the game.

Zombie successfully converted three out of five takedown attempts in the fight and exercised complete control over Ige on the ground. Following the fight, Zombie was presented with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt by his coach.

"The higher I get up in the rankings, it’s harder to get knockouts and submissions. I’m slightly disappointed I wasn’t able to finish him, but I’m super happy with the win. More than winning this fight, I love getting my black belt. This means so much to me.... I'm not number four anymore, now I'm three." said Chan Sung Jung following the fight.

Korean Zombie just received his black belt! 😮🥋🧟‍♂️ #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/WQxO7klt8h — The Stockton Queen 🤙🏻 𝟐𝟎𝟗 (@TheFightQueen) June 20, 2021

TKZ gets it done 👏 pic.twitter.com/LQs0Mj7mkO — UFC (@ufc) June 20, 2021

In the co-main event, Sergey Spivak picked up an impressive unanimous decision victory over Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight encounter. Veteran fighter Oleinik tried to take the fight to the ground early, but Spivak managed to avoid the takedown successfully except on one occasion. Spivak landed more strikes even when the fight went to the ground to pick up the unanimous decision in the end.

Sergey Spivak Earns Hard-Fought Unanimous Decision Over Aleksei Oleinik – UFC Vegas 29 Results (Highlights) https://t.co/PqPbzAXovM via @middleeasy — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) June 20, 2021

In an exciting bantamweight encounter, Marlon Vera rematched with Davey Grant after half a decade. The fight turned out to be a complete nail-biter. The action went back-and-forth over the first two rounds as Vera landed a nasty elbow while Grant landed a takedown. But it was in the final round where Vera stole the show. He took the fight to the ground and dominated Grant to pick up the unanimous decision win.

Davey Grant issues statement from hospital following UFC Vegas 29 war with Marlon Vera https://t.co/MWV3NB55um — Ultimate Fight Fan (@UltimateAppFan) June 20, 2021

Featherweight prospect Choi Seung-Woo displayed slick striking skills against Julian Erosa at UFC Vegas 29. The highly-rated up-and-comer registered a prolific first-round knockout victory on the night.

ON THE BUTTON! 🎯



Seung Woo Choi finishes the fight within the first few minutes of the opening round! 💪#UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/x068T12VVh — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 20, 2021

Bruno Silva impressed on his UFC debut with an incredible first-round knockout victory against Wellington Turman in their middleweight encounter at UFC Vegas 29. Silva got the knockout from inside his opponent's guard, making it seem all the more intriguing.

VICIOUS GROUND AND POUND FROM BRUNO SILVA! 🤯



🇧🇷 Bruno Silva arrives on the big stage in his Octagon debut! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/4aTRtq7jTX — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 19, 2021

Welterweight veterans Matt Brown and Dhiego Lima locked horns in the main card opening fight. It initially seemed like a back-and-forth affair before Brown's devastating right hand landed flush, knocking out Lima in the second round. Brown is now tied with Derrick Lewis for the most KO wins in UFC history and third-most wins in the welterweight division.

#UFCVegas29 Replay: Matt Brown with the one shot KO! Great performance by the veteran💥 #MMATwitter

pic.twitter.com/dYwiDwXgmI — MMAdissect (@mmadissect) June 19, 2021

UFC Vegas 29 full fight card results:

UFC Vegas 29 main card:

Chan Sung Jung def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, and 49-46)

Serghei Spivac def. Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Marlon Vera def. Davey Grant via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Choi Seung-Woo def. Julian Erosa via TKO - (1:37 of Round 1)

Bruno Silva def. Wellington Turman via KO – (4:45 of Round 1)

Matt Brown def. Dhiego Lima via KO - (3:02 of Round 2)

UFC Vegas 29 prelims:

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Aleksa Camur via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Virna Jandiroba def. Kanako Murata via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) - (5:00 of Round 2)

Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Josh Parisian def. Roque Martinez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ricky Glenn def. Joaquim Silva via KO - (0:37 of Round 1)

Casey O’Neill def. Lara Fritzen Procopio via submission – Round 3

