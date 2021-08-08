Who won the UFC fight last night? (7th August 2021)

UFC 265 is in the books after a night of riveting action. Despite losing its original co-main event – a bantamweight championship bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña – the pay-per-view did not disappoint, delivering several exhilarating matchups.

In the main event, Ciryl Gane captured the interim UFC heavyweight title after putting Derrick Lewis away via TKO. 'Bon Gamin' was able to protect his undefeated streak as he improved to 10-0.

Ciryl Gane's methodical approach proved effective against Lewis' vaunted KO power. The Frenchman picked 'The Black Beast' apart before landing the finishing blow in the third round to win the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Not only did Gane earn a champion vs. champion fight against Francis Ngannou, but he also silenced his critics who say he lacks a killer instinct.

The battle of Brazilian bantamweights took place in the co-main event of UFC 265. Jose Aldo turned in a vintage performance against Pedro Munhoz to secure a unanimous decision after three high-octane rounds.

In the welterweight division, Vicente Luque extended his winning streak to four after picking up his fourth submission win in the UFC via D'Arce choke. 'The Silent Assassin' survived several rear-naked choke attempts by Michael Chiesa and locked in his signature submission hold to earn the win at the 3:25 mark of the opening round.

The Brazilian fighter now holds the UFC record for most wins via D'Arce choke, overtaking lightweight star Tony Ferguson. Now a bonafide top contender at 170 pounds, Luque called out reigning champ Kamaru Usman, who responded to his challenge positively.

Tecia Torres emerged victorious over Angela Hill in a rematch between two UFC strawweight standouts. 'Tiny Tornado' outclassed her rival to earn a unanimous decision and her third victory in a row. She now holds two victories over Hill, whom she first defeated at UFC 188 in 2015.

In the main card opener, China's Song Yadong edged Casey Kenney via split decision. 'Kung Fu Monkey' earned a much-needed rebound win in his second appearance of the year after losing to Kyler Phillips at UFC 259.

Check out the results from the main and preliminary cards of UFC 265 below:

UFC 265 main card results:

Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (4:11 of Round 3)

Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa via submission [D'Arce choke] (3:25 of Round 1)

Strawweight: Tecia Torres def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Song Yadong def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

UFC 265 prelims results:

Rafael Fiziev def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 3)

Vince Morales def. Drako Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Alonzo Menifield def. Ed Herman via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Jessica Penne def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission [armbar] (4:32 of Round 1)

UFC 265 early prelims results

Manel Kape def. Ode Osbourne via KO (4:44 of Round 1)

Miles Johns def. Anderson Dos Santos via KO (1:16 of Round 3)

Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO [doctor's stoppage] (5:00 of Round 2)

Johnny Muñoz Jr. def. Jamey Simmons via submission [RNC] (2:35 of Round 2)

