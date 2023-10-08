Who won the UFC fight last night (October 7, 2023)?

UFC Vegas 80 took place at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The card saw a mix of veterans and highly touted prospects, with the main event featuring Bobby Green and Grant Dawson.

There were four finishes across the card. Fans were provided with plenty of entertainment during the night before Green closed the show in style with a 33-second knockout of Dawson.

Dawson was previously undefeated in the UFC, with a promotional record of 8-0-1 heading into his clash with 'King'. But Bobby Green's sharp striking proved to be too much for Dawson, who was knocked out with a slick combination.

Green has now won consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses and will enter the lightweight Top 15 rankings at No.10.

The co-main event saw touted prospect Joe Pyfer taking on promotional veteran Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Pyfer had won his previous two bouts via stoppage, and his third UFC fight did not involve the judges either as he submitted Alhassan in the second round. 'Bodybagz' made a statement of intent in the middleweight division with his win and at the age of just 27 could become a mainstay at 185 pounds.

Also, Joaquin Buckley took on the crafty Alex Morono in the feature bout of the UFC Vegas 80 main card. The pair put on an exciting display, with 'New Mansa' recording a second consecutive win since his return to welterweight.

Buckley was able to dominate the exchanges throughout the fight, displaying an improved gas tank as he picked his opponent apart for 15 minutes, winning a unanimous decision.

Lightweight veteran Drew Dober took on Ricky Glenn in what was expected to be an exciting battle. But Dober was able to bounce back from his shocking TKO defeat to Matt Frevola at UFC 288 with a superb knockout of his own against Glenn in the first round.

UFC Vegas 80 full card results

Main Card

Bobby Green defeats Grant Dawson by KO, Round 1, 0:33.

Joe Pyfer defeats Abdul Razak Alhassan by submission, arm-triangle choke, Round 2, 2:05.

Joaquin Buckley defeats Alex Morono by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

Drew Dober defeats Ricky Glenn by TKO, Round 1, 2:36.

Bill Algeo defeats Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Prelims

Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeats Diana Belbita by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Nate Maness defeats Mateus Mendonca by TKO, Round 1, 4:40.

Vanessa Demopoulos defeats Kanako Murata by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Aoriqileng defeats Johnny Munoz Jr. by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

JJ Aldrich defeats Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).