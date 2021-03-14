Who won the UFC fight tonight (Saturday, 13 March 2021)?

UFC Vegas 21 took place on March 13, 2021, Saturday, at UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, United States.

The event saw quite a few finishes as well as decisions, and two No-Contest calls, one of which was the headliner fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

The first round was a close one, with Edwards landing a big head kick that left Muhammad rocked and with a cut on his head. The round ended with Edwards almost getting a takedown, but Muhammad somehow stalling it until the bell rung. Not long into the second round, Edwards tried to deliver a punch to the head and his finger ended up catching Muhammad in the eye.

UFC president Dana White later posted a close-up picture of the accident, where the notoriety of the eyepoke is quite evident.

Referee Herb Dean called in medical personnel to take a look at Muhammad's eyes, and the fight was waived off as the fighter was clearly in immense pain, declaring it to be a 'No Contest' owing to accidental eyepoke.

Belal Muhammad later took to social media to assure fans that there was no permanent damage to the eye and he is looking forward to running it back again once he recovers from the injury.

My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma pic.twitter.com/5xsvhmZ5Uh — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

In other fights of the night, the co-feature saw Ryan Spann beat Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout with a first-round knockout, for which he took home a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC Vegas 21 Full Card Results

Here are the full results of the UFC Vegas 21 card.

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad - No Contest (Accidental eye poke) in R2 (0:18)

Ryan Spann defeated Misha Cirkunov - TKO in R1 (1:11)

Dan Ige defeated Gavin Tucker - KO in R1 (0:22)

Davey Grant defeated Jonathan Martinez - KO in R2 (3:03)

Matheus Nicolau defeated Manel Kape - Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart - No Contest (Illegal blow) in R1 (4:37)

Preliminary Card

Angela Hill defeated Ashley Yoder - Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Charles Jourdain defeated Marcelo Rojo - TKO in R3 (4:31)

Rani Yahya defeated Ray Rodriguez - Submission (head/arm choke) in R2 (3:09)

Nasrat Haqparast defeated Rafa Garcia - Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich defeated Cortney Casey - Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Jinh Yu Frey defeated Gloria de Paula - Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matthew Semelsberger defeated Jason Witt - KO in R1 (0:16)