"Why doesn't he do that when he actually fights?" - Fans react as Arman Tsarukyan and Marlon Vera spar in a rather unexpected linkup

MMA fans have reacted to the latest sparring footage of Arman Tsarukyan with UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera, which quickly gained significant attention and went viral on social media.

Tsarukyan was initially scheduled to fight for the lightweight title in a rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on January 18 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

However, just before the weigh-ins, the Armenian fighter failed to show up and withdrew from the bout due to a back injury. He was replaced by Renato Moicano, who faced Makhachev. The Dagestani star delivered a dominant performance, securing a first-round submission victory via D’arce choke.

Tsarukyan seems to have recovered from his injury, as he was recently seen sparring with Vera. The training footage was reshared by Home of Fight on X.

This post ignited reactions from MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan reminded everyone of the huge opportunity Tsarukyan missed, writing:

“Fumbled the biggest opportunity of his life.”

A user speculated that 'Ahalkalakets' would dominate 'Chito', commenting:

“Arman would rek chito respectfully.”

Another added:

“Chito throwing hands? why doesnt he do that when he actually fights.”

A fan commented:

“Wtf is arman doing in there.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Arman Tsarukyan's training footage [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on Instagram]

Dana White says Arman Tsarukyan is going back to the drawing board and is not getting an immediate title shot

UFC 311's main event was in jeopardy after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from his highly anticipated bout against Islam Makhachev. However, Renato Moicano stepped up to save the main event.

Dana White seemed disappointed with Tsarukyan pulling out just one day before the fight. During the post-event presser, the UFC CEO was asked if Tsarukyan would receive an immediate title shot.

White asserted that the Armenian fighter would have to go back to the drawing board and work his way back up to earn another title opportunity. He stated:

"He’s going back to the drawing board. You miss opportunities sometimes, and he did. We’ll see how this plays out for him next year... He’s not getting the title shot, that means he’s going to have to fight his way back to the title."

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

