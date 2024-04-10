Why did Bobby Green's father go to prison? All about 'King's' father's' trouble with the law

Bobby Green faces the legendary Jim Miller in the most high-profile fight of his career at UFC 300 this Saturday. On the way to MMA's grandest stage, 'King' had to battle adversity, including a family that embroiled him in difficulties early on: his biological parents especially.

The UFC lightweight's mother had a drug addiction she simply couldn't kick while his father was often on the wrong side of the law.

Why did Bobby Green's father go to prison?

Bobby Green was born in San Bernardino, California, spending his earliest days in the criminal extremes of the Inland Empire, an inland metropolitan region in the area. Details on his biological parents, however, are scarce. It is believed that his mother, Connie Scott, could not overcome her struggles with drug addiction.

Meanwhile, his father, Mitchell Davis, is reported to have had several brushes with the law, though for what exactly remains unknown. But it is possible that, given his mother's addiction, it was related to drugs in some form. What is known, however, is that Davis had been to jail more than once during Green's childhood.

Unfortunately, without the means to care for Green and his siblings, his mother gave him up to the state, and he became a foster child at the tender age of five. Thankfully, his paternal grandmother took him and his brother, Mitchell in, raising them until they were 14 when she passed away.

Alone once more, he and his brother were split, as Mitchell was taken in by an aunt of theirs while Green was welcomed into the family of one of his high school wrestling teammates.

Bobby Green's coach and father figure Jacob Behney also went to prison

Bobby Green spent the majority of his life without a proper father figure. However, his circumstances changed when, in his twenties, he joined Pinnacle MMA, a gym that has become his home away from home. Under the tutelage of Jacob Behney, he became the fighter with whom UFC fans are familiar today.

The pair have a close relationship, with Green regarding Behney as his father, while Behney regards 'King' as his son. However, the UFC lightweight was never adopted by his coach, with neither man feeling like formalizing their relationship would have changed anything.

Unfortunately, Behney, much like Green's biological father, has had brushes with the law. In 2016, he was arrested under suspicion of sexual assault. Two years later in 2018, he was handed a 10-year prison sentence.

However, his imprisonment was cut short due to insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the victim's statements, ultimately leading to Behney's release.

