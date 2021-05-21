Why did Cody Garbrandt leave Team Alpha Male?

In a bid to supplement his training at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt began training under the tutelage of New Jersey-based MMA coaches Mark Henry and Ricardo Almeida.

Garbrandt felt the changes were necessary because of his three-fight losing skid in the UFC. The amalgamation of experience from both training camps evidently worked wonders for the former NCAA Division-2 wrestler as he brutally KO'd Raphael Assuncao in his highly-anticipated comeback at UFC 250 in June 2020.

Cody Garbrandt recently addressed his training camp switch during the UFC 250 virtual media day:

“I was able to get that blend of mixed martial arts experience from both camps, east coast and west coast, and it’s been great just being able to become a mixed martial artist again and find that love for it,” said Garbrandt.

Cody Garbrandt says he will work with Mark Henry ahead of his next fight. Still Team Alpha Male representing, but adding a coach. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 8, 2019

Furthermore, Garbrandt also revealed that correcting his approach to UFC bouts was the main reason why he split time between TAM (Team Alpha Male) and Mark Henry. The Ohio native claims that his recent string of losses have forced him to contemplate his reckless fighting style.

“I know my fights haven’t gone the way I’ve wanted them to go, but life is like that. Sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches and I feel like I matured a lot these last few years outside of my career and inside my career," added Garbrandt.

Cody Garbrandt will face Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27

Working with Mark Henry appears to have paid dividends for Cody Garbrandt. Unlike many of his recent UFC outings, the former Claymont Mustangs linebacker was seen with a calmer demeanor against Assuncao at UFC 250. Garbrandt secured a devastating knockout moments before the second frame came to its conclusion:

Following the impressive victory, Garbrandt decided to drop to flyweight to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the title. However, health issues hindered No Love's title aspirations.

Subsequently, Garbrandt chose to take on surging bantamweight fighter Rob Font. The striker vs striker matchup will headline the UFC Vegas 27 fight card on May 22, 2021.

Check out the official poster for the upcoming bantamweight main event clash below:

Next up!



We're going back to Vegas for an absolute banger!



Rob Font v Cody Garbrandt!#UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/haZXTzdtIp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 18, 2021