Why is Conor McGregor not facing charges for alleged bathroom assault at NBA Finals? Current status of the criminal case

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor was accused of se**ally assaulting a woman in a men's bathroom at an NBA event.

The MMA megastar and UFC mainstay, was in attendance at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, for Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, 2023.

Apart from McGregor's mid-game skit gone wrong, reports emerged that the Irishman had se**ally assaulted a woman in a VIP men's bathroom during his visit to the Kaseya Center for the NBA Finals. Video footage later emerged of 'The Notorious' and his accuser entering a men's bathroom in the basketball arena. The UFC fighter, via his legal team, refuted the assault allegations.

As reported by TMZ Sports earlier this week, there was "insufficient evidence" and "contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses," which is why the allegations against McGregor couldn't be proven.

As indicated by a closeout memo obtained by TMZ, the prosecutors wouldn't pursue charges against him. The former two-weight UFC champion's attorney, Barbara Llanes of Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, stated:

"After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor... On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

Video footage showed McGregor and his accuser entering the men's bathroom together and staying inside for about five minutes. After leaving the bathroom, they were together at a club in the arena and parted ways with each other at around 12:40 a.m.

As per a statement given by a bathroom attendant who witnessed McGregor and his accuser enter a bathroom stall together, the man "did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual."

The Miami PD's statement on the alleged incident of Conor McGregor bathroom assault

The accuser had alleged the Miami Heat security and NBA security helped Conor McGregor in his attack by separating her from her friend. Nevertheless, the friend later revealed that the accuser never told her about the alleged assault. She further claimed that the accuser called her mother the same night to tell the latter that she met McGregor.

Moreover, the accuser is said to have initially asked the detectives handling the case whether Conor McGregor would "would like to 'settle' or 'pay her off' if she did not pursue charges." ESPN has now procured a statement from the Miami Police Department concerning the case. The statement read as follows:

"The State Attorney's Office will not go forward with any charges and the case will be closed."

Presently, it's believed that McGregor is clear of all charges in regard to the case. The Irishman, who has faced multiple legal troubles, recently reentered the USADA testing pool. 'The Notorious' is expected to make his long-awaited return to professional MMA competition soon, potentially against Michael Chandler at UFC 300 in April 2024.