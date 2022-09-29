Why was Edson Barboza vs. Ilia Topuria canceled?

Edson Barboza was scheduled to face Ilia Topuria at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen later this year. Due to the Brazilian MMA legend suffering a knee injury ahead of the fight, the bout has now been pulled from the UFC Fight Night card.

Topuria is yet to have a fight re-booked on the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen card, but the German-born fighter is still healthy. The rising star could still compete during the event. Barboza is currently on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC after losing back-to-back bouts against Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze.

Edson Barboza may have had a tough challenge against Ilia Topuria, with the 25-year-old currently unbeaten during his professional MMA career. 'El Matador' has competed four-times in the UFC, beating the likes of Youssef Zalal, Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall and Jai Herbert. Topuria has also won three out of his four fights via stoppage, so Barboza would have had to be careful during every moment of their potential bout.

The Brazilian's latest win in the UFC came back in 2021 when facing Shane Burgos at UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler. It's currently unknown how long Barboza will be sidelined for, but the MMA legend will be keen to end his rough recent run as soon as possible.

Watch Barboza's latest UFC win here:

How many fights has Edson Barboza won in his last 10 UFC appearances?

As mentioned, facing Ilia Topuria would have been a tough bout for Edson Barboza. The Brazilian is currently on a rough streak, winning just three bouts in his last 10 organizational appearances. 'Junior' has been competing at a high-level, fighting some of the toughest opponents in the division during his last ten bouts.

Barboza defeated Dan Hooker, Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos, with two of the wins coming via stoppage. Only Amirkhani managed to go the distance against the Brazilian, but lost via unanimous decision.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Dan Hooker, who lost via third-round TKO to Edson Barboza on Saturday night, is staying in a Milwaukee hospital for an extra day of observation, according to his head coach Eugene Bareman. Bareman said Hooker suffered a concussion in the fight. More: espn.com/espn/now?nowId… Dan Hooker, who lost via third-round TKO to Edson Barboza on Saturday night, is staying in a Milwaukee hospital for an extra day of observation, according to his head coach Eugene Bareman. Bareman said Hooker suffered a concussion in the fight. More: espn.com/espn/now?nowId…

However, Edson Barboza has lost seven fights during his last ten UFC outings. With that said, the losses have come against very respectable names. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Giga Chikadze are among the fighters to recently beat the 36-year-old.

