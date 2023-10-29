Why is Francis Ngannou not in UFC 5? Exit after fall out, roster controversy, and more

The latest edition of the EA Sports UFC game notably lacks the presence of former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

The highly-anticipated release of EA Sports UFC 5 promises a number of updates and innovations that have garnered resounding acclaim. From its visually stunning graphics to a more dynamic combat engine, this game offers a truly transformative experience.

Most notably, players can now step into the shoes of legendary figures like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Bruce Lee. Having said that, a glaring absence in the game's roster looms large - the omission of former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Expand Tweet

Both fans and astute observers have raised an eyebrow regarding Ngannou's inexplicable absence, with fingers pointed squarely at UFC CEO Dana White. The prevailing theory posits that Ngannou's omission can be attributed to the palpably strained relationship between him and White.

The roots of this acrimonious relationship extend back to a simmering conflict over fighter compensation, eventually culminating in Ngannou's dramatic exit from the UFC earlier this year. Most recently, Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury. While he lost the fight, he impressed everyone with his performance, even managing to knock down Fury in the third round.

Ngannou's inclusion in the game with the reputation as one of the most imposing figures in MMA would have unquestionably added an extra layer of excitement to the game.

Recently, during a press conference for Power Slap League, Dana White found himself confronted with questions about the game's roster. One reporter posed a particularly intriguing question, shedding light on the conspicuous absence of several top-ranked fighters, including Adrian Yanez and Sean Brady.

In response, White, in his characteristic humorous fashion, requested a list of characters that should be left on the cutting room floor. Among the suggestions proffered by the reporter were Paige VanZant, Bruce Buffer, the UFC CEO himself, and notably, Bruce Lee.

White entertained all the recommendations about the game with a good-natured demeanor and even appreciated the humor in the notion of excluding his own virtual likeness. However, when the topic shifted to the legendary Bruce Lee, White's response was nothing short of unequivocal. He swiftly retorted with a blunt "F**k you," followed by the resolute declaration:

“Done. I’ll make it happen. Me and Buffer are out. Paige is out.”

Catch White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

While there is no concrete report that Francis Ngannou's absence from the game is directly tied to a strained relationship with Dana White, it's worth noting that peculiarities in the roster raise eyebrows. Fighters like Paige VanZant, who is not part of the current UFC roster, have surprisingly made the cut in the game, adding to the enigmatic nature of Ngannou's omission.