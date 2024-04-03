Why did Holly Holm switch to MMA? A look into 'The Preacher's Daughter's' transition to the sport

Holly Holm is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion, whose claim to fame was dethroning Ronda Rousey. In doing so, she proved that 'Rowdy' was not the invincible conqueror of all combat sports.

In truth, Holm better fits that description than Rousey. After all, she was a world champion boxer prior to her transition to MMA, with 18 world titles to her name. So, why then, did Holm abandon the squared circle for the octagon?

Holly Holm's journey through the MMA world

At UFC 300, Holly Holm will face another Olympic judoka in Kayla Harrison. The bout will mark the 23rd bout of 'The Preacher's Daughter's' MMA career. A career that began back in 2011 after Holm had achieved everything in boxing, with nothing left to entice her.

In the past, Holm claimed that the reason she left boxing for MMA was greater passion for the latter. However, that seems too fickle a reason for her to abandon the sport that first brought her into the limelight in combat sports.

Expand Tweet

On closer inspection, other factors have come to light. First, there is the unfortunate truth that women's boxing has failed to garner much attention since the Christy Martin days of the early 2000s. Even Claressa Shields, the greatest women's boxer of all time and trash-talker extraordinaire, has pursued MMA.

No matter how skillful or brash the personality, they struggle to capture the attention of the casual fanbase. The most tangible effect this has on women's boxing is the lack of funding and, therefore, a lack of pay.

MMA, especially during the Rousey era when Holm first made the switch, was more lucrative. Holm needed to make a living, and there was no money in women's boxing. There still isn't.

But that isn't the only possible reason behind her decision. There had been rumblings at the time about Holm's alleged unwillingness to fight outside of her home state of New Mexico.

This stance drew scrutiny given allegations of favorable judging in her home state. This reportedly prompted many boxers to refuse to fight Holm in her backyard, rendering it difficult for her to get fights. Furthermore, many held that her devastating knockout loss to Anne Sophie Mathis was the beginning of the end.

Check out Holly Holm's knockout loss to Anne Sophie Mathis:

Expand Tweet

It appeared at the time that boxing might have been passing her by. She is also known to have committed to MMA full-time while negotiating a boxing title match with the then-undefeated Cecilia Brækhus.

Many accused her of ducking Brækhus, against whom she was predicted to lose one-sidedly and ultimately, the fight never materialized.

Holm, now a former UFC champion, makes her final push for another title fight at UFC 300.

Poll : Can Holly Holm play spoilsport to Kayla Harrison's debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion