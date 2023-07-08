"Why would I look down?" - Ian Garry brutally shoots down Joaquin Buckley's call-out on his face

Irish lad Ian Garry's UFC career has been stellar so far. With an impressive first-round knockout win against the experienced Daniel Rodriguez earlier in May, it looks like 'The Future' can do nothing wrong.

Garry, however, is not looking for easy fights and is only entertaining challenges from fighters above his own ranking. Such was made evident when he was called out by fellow 170-pounder and devastating knockout artist Joaquin Buckley at the UFC PI.

In a recent video posted on the Irishman's Twitter, he can be seen brutally shooting down a callout by Buckley to his face. He said:

"You are not ranked, you were offered to fight a ranked guy, you said no. Then you start wanting to fight me... I'm fighting 8th in the world, why would I look down? when I'm going this way [pointing up]... why would I go backward when I'm trying to be the best in the world?... I don't give a f**k if you've got a name. If your rankings is not higher than mine, [I want] nothing to do with it."

Catch Ian Garry's comments below:

The 25-year-old Dubliner is undefeated in the premier promotion with five wins to his name. He will take on the No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal in his next fight at UFC 292.

Watch some of Ian Garry's career highlights below:

Meanwhile, 'New Mansa' recently dropped down to 170 pounds after two back-to-back losses at middleweight. Buckley clinched a second-round K.O. win against welterweight fighter Andre Fialho in his most recent fight.

Ian Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley: Who has more knockout wins?

Both Ian Garry and Joaquin Buckley are known for their knockout prowess. Let's look at which one of these welterweights boasts more K.O. wins in their resume.

'The Future' holds a pro-MMA record of 12-0. Seven of those wins have come by way of knockout, with three of those knockouts happening inside the UFC octagon. Garry also holds one submission win on his resume.

Meanwhile, Buckley boasts higher K.O. numbers, with 12 of his 16 wins coming via knockouts. His spinning back kick K.O. against Impa Kasanganay, is often considered one of the best knockouts in UFC history.

Watch Joaquin Buckley's spinning back kick K.O. below:

Despite the more attractive knockout numbers, 'New Mansa' has tasted defeat multiple times in his career. He is 3-2 in his last five.

Poll : 0 votes