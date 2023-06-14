Geoff Neal vs. Ian Garry UFC 292: MMA fans fail to reach consensus as they predict Neal vs. Garry - "Neal will stop this Irish fraud"

Fans are split on their predictions for the upcoming UFC welterweight matchup between Ian Garry and Geoff Neal.

On August 19, the UFC will travel to Boston, Massachusetts, for a pay-per-view event. UFC 292 features two world championships matchups - Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title and Weili Zhang (c) vs. Amanda Lemos for the women’s strawweight title.

Earlier today, Wednesday, June 14, Peter Carroll confirmed on Twitter that the highly-anticipated matchup between Garry and Neal was added to the UFC 292 pay-per-view main card:

“Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal at UFC 292 The UFC confirmed the booking to @RTEsport today. Could be another big night for Irish MMA at the TD Garden. Never forget McGregor, Pendred and Holohan had a great night there in Jan 2015!”

Once the news began circulating on Twitter, fans seemed split on who would win between Ian Garry and Geoff Neal, leading to the following comments:

“Neal will stop this Irish fraud . Neal R2 KO . Khabib is the GOAT”

“Irish takeover in Boston”

“Big step up. Give me solid plus money on Geoff”

“I keep fading Garry and he keeps proving me wrong, but I think imma do it again here. Gimme Neal”

Art Shapiro @art_shapiro @BigMarcel24 @PetesyCarroll @handzofsteelmma @iangarryMMA I keep fading Garry and he keeps proving me wrong, but I think imma do it again here. Gimme Neal @BigMarcel24 @PetesyCarroll @handzofsteelmma @iangarryMMA I keep fading Garry and he keeps proving me wrong, but I think imma do it again here. Gimme Neal

“I think Garry cracks his chin here, Geoff’s afraid of moving his head but it’s gonna be close”

Ian Garry last fought on May 13, securing an impressive first-round finish against Daniel Rodriguez. ‘The Future’ now holds a promotional record of 5-0, including three wins inside the distance. Meanwhile, Geoff Neal is coming off a submission loss in a war against Shavkat Rakhmonov in March of this year. He looks to get back on track by taking out ‘The Future.’

Peter Carroll @PetesyCarroll



The UFC confirmed the booking to



Could be another big night for Irish MMA at the TD Garden. Never forget McGregor, Pendred and Holohan had a great night there in Jan 2015!



rte.ie/sport/mma/2023… Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal at UFC 292The UFC confirmed the booking to @RTEsport today.Could be another big night for Irish MMA at the TD Garden. Never forget McGregor, Pendred and Holohan had a great night there in Jan 2015! Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal at UFC 292 🔥The UFC confirmed the booking to @RTEsport today. Could be another big night for Irish MMA at the TD Garden. Never forget McGregor, Pendred and Holohan had a great night there in Jan 2015! rte.ie/sport/mma/2023… https://t.co/6ieHpMzMye

What’s at stake between Ian Garry and Geoff Neal at UFC 292?

Ian Garry has solidified himself as one of the most talked about UFC prospects. Now that he’s ranked number thirteen in the welterweight division, he’s received a step up in competition against Geoff Neal. If Garry can emerge victorious at UFC 292, he will be one step closer to reaching his goal of becoming a UFC champion.

Before losing against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Neal emerged as a potential title contender after defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio and Vicente Luque. ‘Handz of Steel’ now finds himself looking to make a statement on August 19. If he can defeat Garry, the number eight-ranked UFC welterweight would be back on track to earning a title shot.

Poll : 0 votes