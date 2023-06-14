Breaking: Ian Garry set to fight top ten welterweight veteran at UFC 292 in Boston

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Ian Garry is currently seen as one of the hottest young fighters in the UFC. ‘The Future’ recently took his MMA record to 12-0 when he knocked out Daniel Rodriguez with a head kick last month.

Following his win over Rodriguez, many fans have called for the Irish-born Garry to take a step up in competition in his next trip to the octagon.

Now, it has been announced that this will indeed be the case. According to RTE Sport on Twitter, Garry will face off with heavy-handed veteran Geoff Neal at UFC 292, which is scheduled for August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The fight promises to be the toughest test of Ian Garry’s young career to date. Neal’s last fight saw him fall to defeat at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov, but he holds an overall UFC record of 7-3, and boasts wins over Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque.

Most recently, ‘Handz of Steel’ hit the news when he was spotted working a second job as a server at the Texas Roadhouse in Grand Prairie, although Neal quickly stated that he had no issue with his pay from the UFC.

Ian Garry UFC 292: Will the welterweight star’s fight with Geoff Neal be part of the main card?

With the addition of a welterweight bout between the unbeaten Ian Garry and No.8 ranked Geoff Neal, UFC 292 is quickly looking like one of 2023’s most loaded cards.

A month ago, it was announced by Dana White that the event would be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, with a strawweight title clash between Weili Zhang and Amanda Lemos also featuring on the card.

According to recent reports, the UFC is also targeting a light-heavyweight title bout between Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka for the event, although the lack of an official announcement suggests this clash may be delayed.

Whether Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal makes the main card remains to be seen, as a number of other high-level clashes, including Song Yadong vs. Rob Font and Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares have also been announced for the show.

