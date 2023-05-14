Top-10 UFC fighter responds to fan after being spotted working as a server at the Texas Roadhouse in Grand Prairie

UFC fighter pay is always a hot topic amongst MMA fans and journalists alike, with many observers believing the promotion’s athletes to be underpaid.

This year, for instance, saw heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou vacate his title and depart the promotion after failing to come to financial terms with them.

A 2022 report by ABC News, meanwhile, suggested that only 20% of the promotion’s revenue goes to the fighters.

It’s a well-known fact that because of the relatively low entry pay offered by the promotion, many of the UFC’s fighters work second jobs. Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, for instance, still works in his native Ohio as a firefighter.

Recently, another high-level fighter, No.8-ranked welterweight Geoff Neal, was spotted working a second job. According to a Twitter user, ‘Handz of Steel’ was seen serving at a restaurant called the Texas Roadhouse.

“Saw UFC welterweight Geoff Neal working as a server at the Texas Roadhouse in Grand Prairie. Dana need to pay these fighters mann.”

However, Neal later took to his own Twitter account to state that he had no issue with his pay from fighting. Instead, he claimed he was just “working to stay busy”.

“Not a pay issue on my side. Just working to stay busy. I tend to do stupid sh*t when I’m not busy.”

Neal then encouraged the Twitter user, who is clearly a fan, to “say what’s up next time”.

Geoff Neal UFC next fight: When is ‘Handz of Steel’ fighting again?

Geoff Neal’s last fight in the UFC saw him lose to Shavkat Rakhmonov via third-round submission. ‘Handz of Steel’ missed weight by four pounds for the bout, which was scheduled to take place at the 170lbs welterweight limit.

Despite the promotion’s rules usually stating that a fighter who misses weight will not be eligible for a post-fight bonus award, Neal still made an extra $50k for his efforts against Rakhmonov.

Dana White explained this by stating the following:

“After that fight, I was like, I don’t give a sh*t if he made weight or not, man. We’re paying that dude 50 grand. That was incredible, both guys had incredible heart, and you just couldn’t watch a better fight than that. It was awesome, and I love that sh*t.”

Watch Dana White discuss Geoff Neal’s fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov below.

This may partially explain why Neal has no issue with his pay cheque from the promotion. Since then, ‘Handz of Steel’ has not seen any future fights announced, although it’ll be hoped that he will compete again later in 2023.

