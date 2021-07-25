Why is there an interim UFC heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265?

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are fighting in the main event of UFC 265 for the interim belt.

The champion, Francis Ngannou, is on a break and didn't want to fight this early, and hence the UFC had no option but to make this fight.

However, it might turn out to be a great move from the organization as Gane and Lewis are two of the best heavyweights in the division. Ngannou will get significantly more time to rest, and a match between the Interim heavyweight champion and the champion becomes much more meaningful.

There were a lot of rumors around Ngannou's next opponent, and the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was one of the biggest names thrown into the ring. However, the negotiations between Jones and UFC broke down, and Derrick Lewis was the man left to take advantage.

That was until Ciryl Gane put in two impressive performances against Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He utilized his striking and his speed and never looked in trouble in either of the fights. He extended his unbeaten record to nine wins, and the UFC had the option of putting Gane in the interim belt fight.

Derrick Lewis already has a win over Francis Ngannou in a fight the UFC would want everyone to forget, and this interim title fight reduces the risk of having that same fight again.

However, Ngannou has matured a lot more as a fighter, and he has proved all his haters wrong after knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the belt.

Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis's contrasting performances in their last fight.

While Ciryl Gane dominated Volkov for five rounds in his fight, Lewis beat another top contender in Curtis Blaydes in his last appearance.

Blaydes was winning the fight and took the first round. However, Lewis only needed one punch, and he finished his opponent with a right that knocked him out cold.

Thank you and let's continue to write this crazy story! https://t.co/6gzvxFYM9N — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) July 20, 2021

It was a spectacular knockout, but Lewis shouldn't expect the same from Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman is a far more technical fighter than Blaydes and is proficient on the feet and on the ground. It'll be interesting to see how this fight plays out.

