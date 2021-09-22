Why will Joe Rogan not be commentating at UFC 266?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan will miss UFC 266 on September 25 due to his annual hunting trip, according to MMA Junkie.

Because of his absence, Rogan will miss the five-round rematch between welterweight legends Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler on Saturday.

The 54-year-old American podcast host called the first bout between Diaz and Lawler 17 years ago at UFC 47. His absence at UFC 266 will definitely be a huge disappointment for fans who were expecting a recreation of one of Nick Diaz's most famous octagon interviews.

Joe Rogan also skipped UFC 265 last month because of his comedy tour. He was last seen at the commentary desk at UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena, the same venue UFC 266 will be held at.

Rogan recently contracted COVID-19 following several shows in Florida. He's now recovered from it and is set to go hunting.

There will be two title fights at UFC 266

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against fellow The Ultimate Fighter coach Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266. The duo were originally expected to face off at UFC 260 in March. However, Volkanovski's positive COVID-19 test resulted in the postponement of the fight.

Ahead of UFC 266, the pair were involved in a number of heated exchanges during the latest edition of TUF.

The night's co-main event will see UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her belt against No.3-ranked contender Lauren Murphy. 'Bullet' has already accumulated five successful title defenses since winning the vacant title with a victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. Meanwhile, this will be Murphy's first UFC title opportunity.

Another women's flyweight bout between former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo will open the main card for UFC 266.

The other two fights on the main card include the high-profile Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler rematch, as well as a heavyweight contest between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

